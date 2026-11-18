Two companies can owe the same amount and face very different financing pressures. One may repay gradually over several years, while the other must replace most of its borrowing within months. Their interest costs today may look similar, but their exposure to a change in lender appetite is not.

Two companies can owe the same amount and face very different financing pressures. One may repay gradually over several years, while the other must replace most of its borrowing within months. Their interest costs today may look similar, but their exposure to a change in lender appetite is not.

Debt maturity describes when obligations fall due. For finance teams and business leaders, the repayment schedule helps explain when cash must be available and when refinancing decisions become necessary. It belongs alongside leverage, earnings and liquidity in any assessment of financial resilience. Managing maturity does not eliminate business risk, but it can give a company more time and flexibility to respond when trading or funding conditions deteriorate.

Distinguishing debt size from repayment timing

The amount borrowed is only one part of a financing arrangement. The borrower also needs to understand scheduled repayments, interest dates and the conditions under which a lender can demand earlier payment. These terms determine the sequence of cash commitments the business must support.

A hypothetical company might have £10 million of debt repayable in one instalment after three years. Another might owe the same amount through annual repayments. The first company has more time before its principal falls due, but it still needs a credible plan for the eventual payment. The second faces earlier cash demands but reduces the balance over time.

Neither structure is universally preferable. A project expected to generate cash gradually may need a different arrangement from a business financing seasonal purchases. The useful comparison considers when the underlying assets or activities generate cash and how reliably that cash can support the contractual payments.

Finance teams should record the terms of each material facility, including undrawn commitments and relevant conditions. A single total for borrowings cannot show whether several repayment dates coincide or whether access depends on assumptions that may fail during a difficult trading period.

Understanding why fixed rates delay exposure

A fixed interest rate can provide certainty over interest payments during the agreed period. It does not guarantee that replacement borrowing will be available at the same rate when the arrangement ends. Refinancing can expose a borrower to both the prevailing market rate and a reassessment of its credit risk.

The Bank for International Settlements analysis of corporate debt rollover explains how borrowing at longer maturities and fixed rates can delay the transmission of higher financing costs. Its historical analysis also identifies differences between firms and financing structures, rather than a uniform refinancing experience.

Consider a hypothetical £10 million loan whose interest rate rises from 3 percent to 6 percent when refinanced. If the balance remains unchanged, annual interest increases from £300,000 to £600,000 before fees. The calculation illustrates a possible change; it is not a forecast of future rates or an estimate for a particular borrower.

Floating rate debt behaves differently because interest can reset before principal matures. A company therefore needs separate views of repayment dates and rate reset dates. Treating all long term borrowing as protection from near term interest changes can misrepresent the actual exposure.

Looking beyond the central bank policy rate

A lower policy rate does not necessarily mean a company can refinance more cheaply than before. Its existing loan may have been arranged during a different period, and the credit margin charged by lenders can change independently of the policy rate.

The Bank of England's July 2026 Financial Stability Report discusses how a deterioration in investor appetite and wider credit spreads could constrain refinancing, particularly for leveraged companies or those facing imminent maturities. That assessment concerns the markets and borrowers analysed in the report, rather than every business internationally.

For an individual company, lenders may reassess earnings quality, collateral and sector conditions. A borrower whose operating performance has weakened could face less favourable terms even if benchmark rates decline. Availability can also change when existing lenders reduce exposure to a particular industry.

The relevant planning question is consequently broader than the direction of interest rates. Management needs to understand what a prospective lender will examine, which information is available and whether the business can demonstrate a repayment plan under less favourable conditions.

Assessing earnings alongside cash commitments

Interest coverage provides one view of a company's capacity to support borrowing. ACCA's ratio analysis explanation describes interest cover using operating profit divided by finance costs. Definitions and adjustments can differ, so comparisons need consistent calculation methods.

In a simplified hypothetical example, operating profit of £2 million and interest expense of £500,000 produce coverage of four times. If profit falls to £1.5 million while interest rises to £750,000, coverage falls to two times. The combined movement matters more than considering either change alone.

The ratio does not show that cash is available when payments fall due. Receivables, capital expenditure and taxes can affect cash separately from reported operating profit. Nor does interest coverage itself include repayment of principal. A borrower can cover interest while lacking the funds to repay a large maturity.

Management should therefore connect earnings measures with cash forecasts and the repayment schedule. Contractual covenant calculations may use particular definitions that differ from internal reporting. Those definitions need careful review because a comfortable headline ratio does not establish compliance with the actual financing agreement.

Several facilities maturing close together can leave a business dependent on market access during a narrow period. Spreading maturities may reduce that concentration, although it can involve different pricing, additional documentation and more relationships to manage.

The choice should reflect the scale and complexity of the business. A smaller borrower may have fewer realistic funding options than a large issuer. Diversification has limited value if supposedly separate facilities rely on the same conditions or can become unavailable at the same time.

Cash reserves and committed facilities can provide flexibility, but their availability needs verification. Cash held in one subsidiary may not be readily transferable elsewhere. An undrawn line may have conditions that restrict access, and its own expiry date may precede the obligation it is expected to support.

The schedule should also include related commitments. Lease payments, guarantees and collateral requirements can create demands alongside debt repayment. Reviewing these together helps management understand whether its contingency plan depends on money already needed for another purpose.

Making liquidity information useful

External reporting and internal planning address related questions. The IFRS Foundation overview of IFRS 7 describes disclosures about financial instruments and associated risks. The standard's liquidity requirements include contractual maturity information and an explanation of how the relevant liquidity risk is managed.

Readers should interpret maturity tables alongside the accounting policies and explanatory notes. Contractual cash flows can differ from the borrowing balance reported on the statement of financial position. A total without its timing and assumptions may therefore give an incomplete view of future payments.

Internal management needs a more frequently updated operating view. It should identify the next material decision date, not merely the final repayment date. Preparing information, obtaining approvals and negotiating documentation can take time. Waiting until maturity approaches can reduce the choices available and weaken the company's negotiating position.

Weighing the cost of acting early

Refinancing before an existing facility expires can reduce dependence on a future funding window. It may also mean paying fees earlier or giving up a favourable rate. The comparison needs to consider the value of additional certainty alongside the direct financial cost.

A company might retain an existing loan while arranging replacement funding that becomes available later. Whether this is possible depends on lender terms and execution conditions. An indicative offer is different from a binding commitment, and documentation may still contain requirements the borrower must satisfy before drawing funds.

Management should record these distinctions when reporting progress to directors. Describing a discussion as secured funding can create a misleading impression of readiness. A clear status report identifies what is agreed, what remains conditional and when the remaining work must finish. That information allows the board to assess whether alternatives should continue to be developed while negotiations progress.

Planning alternatives before they are needed

A refinancing plan should consider more than one outcome. The company might secure a smaller facility, face a higher margin or need additional security. Testing those conditions helps management assess whether the business could continue its investment and operating plans without relying on an optimistic financing assumption.

Alternatives also carry costs. Repaying debt from reserves reduces liquidity. Selling an asset can weaken future earnings or take longer than expected. Raising equity can change ownership, while delaying investment may affect competitiveness. These consequences belong in the assessment rather than being treated as readily available solutions.

Debt maturity management is most useful when it remains connected to the operating plan. Clear schedules and credible forecasts allow directors to act before a funding deadline becomes urgent. The aim is to preserve options while ensuring that the financing structure remains proportionate to the cash the business can reasonably generate.

This article provides general business information. Financing and accounting decisions require assessment of contractual terms, applicable requirements and the company's circumstances.

References

1. Bank for International Settlements — How does the rise in interest rates affect debt rollover across non financial firms.

https://www.bis.org/publications/how-does-rise-interest-rates-affect-debt-rollover-across-non-financial-firms

2. Bank of England — Financial Stability Report July 2026.

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability-report/2026/july-2026/

3. ACCA — Ratio analysis.

https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f2/technical-articles/ratio-analysis.html

4. IFRS Foundation — IFRS 7 Financial Instruments Disclosures.

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ifrs-7-financial-instruments-disclosures/