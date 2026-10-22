GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 outlook for third time on growth in air and sea logistics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 outlook for third time on growth in air and sea logistics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance logistics Markets

Kuehne+Nagel Increases 2026 Profit Forecast on Robust Logistics Growth

2026 Profit Guidance Raised Amid Strong Logistics Performance

Profit Forecast Update

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kuehne+Nagel raised its 2026 operating profit guidance for the third time this year on Thursday, citing continued strength in its air logistics business and market share gains in sea logistics.

Revised Earnings Expectations

The freight forwarder, which operates in more than 100 countries, expects recurring earnings before interest and taxes of 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.8 billion to $2.0 billion) in 2026, up from the 1.35 billion to 1.55 billion franc range last raised in July.

Analyst Projections

Analysts polled by the company had forecast a median operating profit of 1.5 billion francs for the year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8226 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Recurring EBIT guidance now CHF 1.50–1.60 billion, up from CHF 1.35–1.55 billion
  • Air Logistics EBIT soared on strong tech‑sector demand and improved mix (35% jump in Q2)
  • Sea Logistics benefited from market share gains and cost efficiency despite weak European exports

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kuehne+Nagel raise their 2026 profit guidance?
Kuehne+Nagel raised their 2026 profit guidance due to continued strength in air logistics and market share gains in sea logistics.
In how many countries does Kuehne+Nagel operate?
Kuehne+Nagel operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish bank SEB Q3 net profit below forecast, pauses share buybacks

Swedish bank SEB Q3 net profit below forecast, pauses share buybacks

Image for Review finds KPMG Australia mishandled whistleblower claims, pause on government work extended

Review finds KPMG Australia mishandled whistleblower claims, pause on government work extended

Image for Exclusive-Musk’s public endorsement of SpaceX-Tesla deal may throw a wrench in talks

Exclusive-Musk’s public endorsement of SpaceX-Tesla deal may throw a wrench in talks

Image for Cloudflare sees millions of exploit attempts after PHP disclosure

Cloudflare sees millions of exploit attempts after PHP disclosure

Image for Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

Image for Asian markets dip as investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions

Asian markets dip as investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations
Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations
Image for French company Thales reports 8% higher 9-month sales led by arms spending
French company Thales reports 8% higher 9-month sales led by arms spending
Image for Dip in the dollar takes a breather with Fed in focus
Dip in the dollar takes a breather with Fed in focus
Image for Tesla aims to sell Cybercab robotaxis by end of year despite federal probe
Tesla aims to sell Cybercab robotaxis by end of year despite federal probe
Image for Oil rises as US orders diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions
Oil rises as US orders diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions
Image for From groceries to home loans, high oil prices permeate daily life 
From groceries to home loans, high oil prices permeate daily life 
Image for EQT to buy molecular testing firm Qiagen for $10.8 billion
EQT to buy molecular testing firm Qiagen for $10.8 billion
Image for Germany's SAP hits €10 billion quarterly revenue milestone, lifts 2026 view
Germany's SAP hits €10 billion quarterly revenue milestone, lifts 2026 view
Image for Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments
Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments
Image for BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products
BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products
Image for CVC explores deal to take Verisure private a year after IPO, FT reports
CVC explores deal to take Verisure private a year after IPO, FT reports
Image for Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe
Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe
View All Finance Posts