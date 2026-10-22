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French company Thales reports 8% higher 9-month sales led by arms spending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French company Thales reports 8% higher 9-month sales led by arms spending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Thales Sees 8.1% Rise in Nine-Month Sales as Arms Purchases Surge

Thales Reports Strong Sales Growth and Confirms Forecasts

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French defence and security company Thales on Thursday reported an 8.1% organic increase in nine-month sales, boosted by rising arms purchases, and confirmed its forecasts for the year.

Financial Performance Overview

• The group, whose products range from military radar to civil air traffic control, confirmed its financial targets for 2026, adding that expected organic sales growth should come in near the upper end of its 6% to 7% targeted range.

• Europe's largest defence technology group said sales rose to €16.42 billion ($18.46 billion) from €15.25 billion a year earlier, while its order intake rose 14% to €19.12 billion from €16.76 billion for the same period last year.

Analyst Expectations

• Analysts on average had expected organic growth of 7.4% in nine-month sales to €16.33 billion and 11% growth in order intake to €18.58 billion,  according to a company-compiled consensus.

Division Performance

Defence Division

• Defence, its main division, which accounted for more than half of 2025 sales, grew organically by 13% to €9.36 billion, above the 12.4% growth analysts expected.

Major Orders and Agreements

• Thales booked 11 major orders exceeding €100 million each in the third quarter, it said, including an agreement with satellite operator Eutelsat to supply government payloads for the European Union's IRIS² planned communications constellation.

Leadership Commentary

• Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin, who took over the role in July, said during a press briefing that the group benefited from sustained commercial momentum.($1 = 0.8894 euros)

(Reporting by Florence Loeve;Edited by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Nine‑month sales rose to €16.42 bn, up 8.1% organically—above consensus expectations of €16.33 bn and ~7.4% growth. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Order intake climbed 14% to €19.12 bn, outpacing consensus of €18.58 bn, with 11 major Q3 orders including IRIS² government payloads. (6ix.com)
  • Full‑year guidance reaffirmed: organic sales growth of 6–7%, expected near the upper end, with book‑to‑bill above 1.1 and strong cash conversion prospects. (financialfilings.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reported growth in Thales' nine-month sales?
Thales reported an 8.1% organic increase in nine-month sales compared to the previous year.
Which division contributed most to Thales' sales growth?
The Defence division was the largest contributor, growing organically by 13% to €9.36 billion.
How much did Thales' order intake rise over the period?
Order intake rose 14% to €19.12 billion, compared to €16.76 billion for the same period last year.
Did Thales confirm its financial targets for 2026?
Yes, Thales confirmed its financial targets for 2026, expecting organic sales growth near the upper end of its 6-7% targeted range.
What notable agreements did Thales secure in the third quarter?
Thales booked 11 major orders over €100 million, including supplying government payloads for the EU's IRIS² satellite constellation.

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