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Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Russian Government Discusses Yandex Data Centre Issues After Ukrainian Attacks

Kremlin Response to Yandex Data Centre Strikes

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the government was discussing problems faced by Russian technology and AI company Yandex after Ukraine struck three of its data centres. 

Potential Financial Impact

Assessment of User Losses

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to assess whether users had suffered financial losses from outages caused by the attacks. 

Government Compensation Considerations

Asked whether the government was considering a mechanism to compensate users, he said Yandex was "currently facing difficulties, and of course the matter is being discussed by the government, but the company is taking urgent steps to address the consequences of the attack."

Yandex's Response and Resilience

Company's Strength and Actions

"The company is strong and powerful," Peskov told reporters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov;Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has struck three of Yandex’s six data centers—in Sasovo, Kaluga, and Vladimir—causing widespread outages across services like Mail, Pay, Disk, Go, and Yandex Cloud, and disrupting services of businesses relying on its infrastructure (meduza.io).
  • Yandex has enacted emergency measures, including moving services to alternative cloud providers, prioritizing restoration of key services, and adding force majeure exclusions to its user agreement (meduza.io).
  • Replacing damaged infrastructure could take approximately six months, with escalating costs likely affecting cloud service pricing; the digital sector and government are now considering strengthened protection for data centers (meduza.io).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Yandex's data centres?
Yandex's data centres were struck by Ukraine, causing operational disruptions.
How is the Russian government responding to the Yandex attacks?
The Kremlin stated the government is discussing how to address problems at Yandex caused by the attacks.
Are users facing financial losses due to the Yandex outage?
According to the Kremlin, it is too early to say whether users have suffered financial losses from the outages.
Is there a plan to compensate Yandex users?
The government is considering mechanisms for compensation, but discussions are ongoing and no decision has been made.
What measures is Yandex taking after the attacks?
Yandex is taking urgent steps to address the consequences of the attack and restore services.

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