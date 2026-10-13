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Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Volkswagen CEO: Europe’s Car Industry Faces Pressure from Chinese Competition

Challenges and Responses in the European Automotive Sector

Industry Pressure from Chinese Competition

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Europe's mass-market car industry is under "enormous pressure" from Chinese competition and a changing market, Volkswagen's CEO Oliver Blume said on Tuesday, renewing calls for more flexible regulation and incentives to support local manufacturing.

Key European Manufacturers and Market Dynamics

Speaking at an event alongside the Paris motor show, Blume said Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault — which together account for more than 60% of European car production — face growing pressure to produce affordable electric vehicles while keeping costs under control.

Profitability and Competitiveness

"We cannot build our future on export profits alone. Our European businesses must be profitable, resilient and competitive," he said.

Restructuring Efforts at Volkswagen

Blume is trying to drive through the biggest restructuring in Volkswagen's history, including tens of thousands of job cuts and potential factory closures, in the face of union opposition.

"We must secure Europe's industrial base," he said.

Electric Vehicle Push and Market Trends

Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault are all using the show to present new EV models as European demand for the technology gathers pace, helped by higher fuel prices and a growing range of lower-cost vehicles.

Chinese Brands Entering the European Market

Chinese brands are also at the show in record numbers as they seek growth in Europe amid a slowdown in their home market, fuelling concerns among European manufacturers about the impact of low-cost imports.

Exposure to the Mass-Market Segment

Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault are heavily exposed to the mass-market segment, where high sales volumes typically come with thin margins.

Calls for Policy Support

"This business model is under enormous pressure in Europe," Blume said, repeating Volkswagen's call for policymakers to support the industry through more flexible regulation and incentives for local manufacturing.

(Reporting by Rachel More. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese automakers now account for around 9% of European market share in 2026 and are rapidly expanding, especially in plug‑in hybrids where some avoid tariffs (volkswagen-group.com)
  • European giants (VW, Stellantis, Renault) make up over 60% of EU car production and are jointly pushing for simplified “Made in Europe” rules and stronger incentives to support local manufacturing (investing.com)
  • EU is responding: a hybrid import cap (350,000 vehicles annually) was negotiated with China, and member‑state leaders are debating clear definitions for “Made in Europe” and incentive frameworks (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European carmakers under pressure?
European carmakers are facing pressure from Chinese competition and changing market demands, especially regarding affordable electric vehicles.
What does Volkswagen's CEO suggest to support the industry?
Volkswagen’s CEO calls for more flexible regulation and incentives to support local manufacturing in Europe.
Which companies are most affected by these pressures?
Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault, which together account for more than 60% of European car production, are most affected.
How are Chinese car brands impacting the European market?
Chinese car brands are increasing their presence in Europe, offering low-cost imports and intensifying competition for local manufacturers.
What changes is Volkswagen making in response to these challenges?
Volkswagen is undergoing major restructuring, including possible job cuts and factory closures, to remain competitive.

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