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Italy's Intesa sees 60% of financial benefits from Monte dei Paschi deal in 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Intesa sees 60% of financial benefits from Monte dei Paschi deal in 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Intesa Projects Major Financial Benefits from Monte dei Paschi Deal by 2028

Intesa Sanpaolo's Financial Outlook and Shareholder Response to MPS Acquisition

Projected Financial Gains from the MPS Takeover

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo expects by 2028 to achieve 60% of the €2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) in gross financial benefits envisaged from its proposed takeover of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Intesa said in a document.

Italy's biggest bank has said it expects to reach the full target in 2029, with the overall pre-tax benefits split almost equally between higher revenue and cost savings.

Shareholder Engagement and Voting Process

Intesa published on its website on Monday responses to questions submitted by shareholders ahead of a September 10 vote on the €35.7 billion share-and-cash offer for MPS.

Shareholder Meeting Arrangements

• Intesa's shareholders will not attend the meeting in person and will vote through a representative.

Expected Shareholder Support

• Chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro said on Friday the bid was expected to win strong shareholder support.

Breakdown of Cost Savings and Integration Plans

Details of Projected Cost Savings

• Intesa said in the document that the projected €1.5 billion in pre-tax cost savings would comprise €0.6 billion from lower staff costs and €0.9 billion from reduced administrative expenses.

Staffing Strategy and Savings

• While Intesa plans to offset in full the 6,800 voluntary staff departures envisaged under the takeover plan, it expects savings from lower pay for new hires and because 2,700 of them will be "global advisers" rather than full-time employees.

Integration Costs and Branch Rebranding

• Intesa expects €1.4 billion in one-off net integration costs to fund the voluntary staff departures, integrate IT systems, close some branches and rebrand the 625 MPS outlets it plans to add.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa targets €2.9 billion in yearly pre‑tax synergies by 2029, comprising €1.5 billion in cost reductions and €1.4 billion in additional revenues. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • By 2028, the bank expects to have achieved 60% of those synergies, accelerating full delivery by 2029. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • The €2.9 billion synergy target reflects disciplined integration—€0.6 billion from lower staff costs and €0.9 billion from reduced administrative expenses—offset by one‑off integration costs of around €1.4 billion. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of the financial benefits does Intesa expect to achieve by 2028 from the Monte dei Paschi deal?
Intesa expects to achieve 60% of the €2.9 billion gross financial benefits by 2028.
When will Intesa reach the full financial target from the Monte dei Paschi acquisition?
The full financial target is expected to be reached in 2029.
What are the sources of cost savings in the Intesa-Monte dei Paschi deal?
Projected cost savings include €0.6 billion from lower staff costs and €0.9 billion from reduced administrative expenses.
How many staff departures and new hires are planned as part of the deal?
The plan envisages 6,800 voluntary staff departures, to be offset by new hires, with 2,700 new hires being 'global advisers.'
What are the one-off integration costs Intesa expects from the deal?
Intesa expects €1.4 billion in one-off integration costs, covering staff departures, IT integration, branch closures, and rebranding.

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