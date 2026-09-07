Intesa Projects Major Financial Benefits from Monte dei Paschi Deal by 2028

Intesa Sanpaolo's Financial Outlook and Shareholder Response to MPS Acquisition

Projected Financial Gains from the MPS Takeover

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo expects by 2028 to achieve 60% of the €2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) in gross financial benefits envisaged from its proposed takeover of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Intesa said in a document.

Italy's biggest bank has said it expects to reach the full target in 2029, with the overall pre-tax benefits split almost equally between higher revenue and cost savings.

Shareholder Engagement and Voting Process

Intesa published on its website on Monday responses to questions submitted by shareholders ahead of a September 10 vote on the €35.7 billion share-and-cash offer for MPS.

Shareholder Meeting Arrangements

• Intesa's shareholders will not attend the meeting in person and will vote through a representative.

Expected Shareholder Support

• Chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro said on Friday the bid was expected to win strong shareholder support.

Breakdown of Cost Savings and Integration Plans

Details of Projected Cost Savings

• Intesa said in the document that the projected €1.5 billion in pre-tax cost savings would comprise €0.6 billion from lower staff costs and €0.9 billion from reduced administrative expenses.

Staffing Strategy and Savings

• While Intesa plans to offset in full the 6,800 voluntary staff departures envisaged under the takeover plan, it expects savings from lower pay for new hires and because 2,700 of them will be "global advisers" rather than full-time employees.

Integration Costs and Branch Rebranding

• Intesa expects €1.4 billion in one-off net integration costs to fund the voluntary staff departures, integrate IT systems, close some branches and rebrand the 625 MPS outlets it plans to add.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Mark Potter)