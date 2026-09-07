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Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years, institute says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years, institute says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Italy Endures Hottest Summer in Over 75 Years, Raising Economic Concerns

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Their Impacts

Unprecedented Heat Recorded Across Italy

ROME, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy has recorded this year its hottest summer since 1950, with an average temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius (75.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the National Research Council's Institute for BioEconomy (CNR-IBE) said on Monday.

August Sets New Temperature Records

August was the hottest month of the year, with an average temperature of 25.6 C, up 5.2 C from the 1951-1980 average and 3.5 C above the 1991-2020 norm, according to the public body. The figures are based on readings taken two metres above ground level.

Historical Comparisons and Data Insights

"The average of 25.6 degrees Celsius recorded in August 2026 exceeds the previous records of 24.6 C in 2024 and 24.0 C reached in August 2017," CNR-IBE researcher Lorenzo Arcidiaco said.

Arcidiaco said the data pointed to 2026 ending as Italy's hottest year since the data he worked on was first collected in 1950, with July and August both ranking as the warmest on record.

Broader European Context and Local Effects

Europe’s Warming Trend

The CNR is Italy's largest public research institution.

Large parts of Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, endured sweltering summers, with drought and wildfires a growing problem. Britain had its hottest summer since records began.

Regional Impacts in Italy

The areas of Italy most affected were concentrated in northwestern lowlands and along the Apennines, many of them agricultural regions where higher temperatures and drought conditions have put pressure on farming activity.

Major Cities Experience Repeated Heatwaves

Separate analyses of weather data showed that major cities such as Rome, Florence and Turin were all hit by repeated heatwaves in June, July and August.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Summer 2026 set a new national record with an average temperature of 24.3 °C, exceeding the 2003 mark of 23.6 °C (CNR‑IBE via ANSA and Corriere)
  • August 2026’s average of 25.6 °C was 5.2 °C above the 1951–80 average and 3.5 °C above the 1991–2020 norm (CNR‑IBE via La Presse and ANSA)
  • Heatwaves and drought eroded maize yields and harmed non‑irrigated crops in northern and central Italy (JRC MARS Bulletin)

Frequently Asked Questions

How hot was Italy during the summer of 2026?
Italy recorded an average temperature of 24.3°C, with August reaching 25.6°C, the hottest since 1950.
Which regions in Italy were most affected by the heatwave?
Northwestern lowlands and the Apennines, particularly agricultural regions, faced the highest temperatures and drought.
How did the 2026 summer compare to previous years in Italy?
August 2026 surpassed previous records, exceeding August 2024 and 2017 for highest average temperatures.
How did the heat impact agriculture in Italy?
Higher temperatures and drought conditions put significant pressure on farming activity in affected regions.
Were major Italian cities impacted by the summer heat?
Yes, cities like Rome, Florence, and Turin were hit by repeated heatwaves in June, July, and August.

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