Italy Endures Hottest Summer in Over 75 Years, Raising Economic Concerns

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Their Impacts

Unprecedented Heat Recorded Across Italy

ROME, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy has recorded this year its hottest summer since 1950, with an average temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius (75.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the National Research Council's Institute for BioEconomy (CNR-IBE) said on Monday.

August Sets New Temperature Records

August was the hottest month of the year, with an average temperature of 25.6 C, up 5.2 C from the 1951-1980 average and 3.5 C above the 1991-2020 norm, according to the public body. The figures are based on readings taken two metres above ground level.

Historical Comparisons and Data Insights

"The average of 25.6 degrees Celsius recorded in August 2026 exceeds the previous records of 24.6 C in 2024 and 24.0 C reached in August 2017," CNR-IBE researcher Lorenzo Arcidiaco said.

Arcidiaco said the data pointed to 2026 ending as Italy's hottest year since the data he worked on was first collected in 1950, with July and August both ranking as the warmest on record.

Broader European Context and Local Effects

Europe’s Warming Trend

The CNR is Italy's largest public research institution.

Large parts of Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, endured sweltering summers, with drought and wildfires a growing problem. Britain had its hottest summer since records began.

Regional Impacts in Italy

The areas of Italy most affected were concentrated in northwestern lowlands and along the Apennines, many of them agricultural regions where higher temperatures and drought conditions have put pressure on farming activity.

Major Cities Experience Repeated Heatwaves

Separate analyses of weather data showed that major cities such as Rome, Florence and Turin were all hit by repeated heatwaves in June, July and August.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)