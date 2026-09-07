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Ukrainian parliament to vote again on IMF-required bill next week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukrainian parliament to vote again on IMF-required bill next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance IMF Ukraine Reforms Parliament

Ukraine Parliament to Re-Vote on IMF-Mandated Tax Reform Bill Amid Budget Crisis

Key Developments in Ukraine's Tax Reform and IMF Negotiations

By Yuliia Dysa

Upcoming Parliamentary Vote on Tax Reform

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament will make another attempt next week to vote on a bill introducing a tax on parcels sent from abroad, a senior lawmaker told Reuters, a critical condition for securing International Monetary Fund backing. 

The vote is a litmus test on parliament's ability to deliver much needed reforms as Ukraine faces a budget crunch in the fifth year of its war with Russia. 

Ukraine's Budget Deficit and IMF Requirements

Scale of the Budget Crisis

With a deficit of more than $32 billion this year, the country needs to accelerate reforms required by its key lenders, including the IMF, to receive money to keep its economy afloat and cover social payments as the war rages on. 

Details of the Controversial Tax Bill

But the bill envisaging value-added tax on parcels from abroad worth under €150 ($175) has proved to be divisive, with lawmakers again failing to pass it in first reading last week. 

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee for finances, taxes and customs, said that the government planned to resubmit the document to parliament on Monday. Next week, lawmakers are expected to review it again, he added.

IMF Mission and International Pressure

Recent IMF Visit and Negotiations

An IMF mission visited Kyiv last week for scheduled talks on the funding review. Lawmakers described talks with the mission as complicated, as it was made clear that no exceptions regarding the bill should be expected. 

Statements from Ukrainian Leadership

Parliamentary and Presidential Appeals

Ruslan Stefanchuk, parliament's chairman, stressed during his Monday meeting with lawmakers that critical bills should be passed. 

"Decisions on which international assistance to Ukraine and the stability of the state budget depend cannot wait," he said on X, echoing similar calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 

Challenges in Passing Reforms

For over a year, Ukraine has struggled to approve reforms necessary to receive funds from its international backers. 

Parliamentarians often accuse the government and president of populism, ignoring priority issues and badly written draft laws when they explain their opposition. 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The VAT-on-parcels bill is a critical prerequisite for the IMF’s next disbursement and has already delayed approval once in first reading.
  • Ukraine faces a budget shortfall exceeding $32 billion this year and needs IMF support to sustain social payments and war-related expenditures.
  • An IMF mission recently visited Kyiv and signaled that exceptions won’t be made—pressuring parliament to act swiftly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine's parliament voting on the tax bill again?
Ukraine's parliament is retrying the vote on a bill taxing parcels from abroad because its approval is a key IMF requirement for financial aid.
What is the main condition set by the IMF for Ukraine's funding?
The main condition is passing a bill introducing value-added tax on parcels from abroad valued under €150.
How large is Ukraine's current budget deficit?
Ukraine is facing a budget deficit exceeding $32 billion in 2024 due to ongoing war-related expenses.
Why did lawmakers previously fail to pass the bill?
Lawmakers failed to pass the bill due to divisive opinions, claims of populism, and concerns over draft legislation quality.
How important is the IMF bill for Ukraine's economic stability?
Passing the IMF-required bill is critical for receiving international assistance and ensuring the stability of Ukraine's state budget.

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