Sweden to Purchase Lockheed Martin Himars Artillery System in $729 Million Deal
Key Details of the Sweden-Lockheed Martin Himars Agreement
Announcement and Official Statement
STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sweden has decided it will buy Lockheed Martin's Himars artillery rocket system, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.
Financial Aspects of the Deal
Deal Value and Currency Conversion
• The value of the deal will be around 7 billion Swedish crowns ($728.8 million), Jonson told a press conference
Number of Systems and Ammunition Included
• The deal will be for around 10 Himars (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) systems, plus ammunition
Production and Delivery Timeline
Expected Delivery Dates
• Deliveries are expected from 2027
Ammunition Production Collaboration
• Ammunition for the systems to be produced in Sweden by Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 9.6049 Swedish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom)