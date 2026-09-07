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Sweden to buy Lockheed Martin's Himars artillery rocket system in $729 million deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden to buy Lockheed Martin's Himars artillery rocket system in $729 million deal  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Sweden to Purchase Lockheed Martin Himars Artillery System in $729 Million Deal

Key Details of the Sweden-Lockheed Martin Himars Agreement

Announcement and Official Statement

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sweden has decided it will buy Lockheed Martin's Himars artillery rocket system, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.

Financial Aspects of the Deal

Deal Value and Currency Conversion

• The value of the deal will be around 7 billion Swedish crowns ($728.8 million), Jonson told a press conference

Number of Systems and Ammunition Included

• The deal will be for around 10 Himars (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) systems, plus ammunition

Production and Delivery Timeline

Expected Delivery Dates

• Deliveries are expected from 2027

Ammunition Production Collaboration

• Ammunition for the systems to be produced in Sweden by Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.6049 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • Deal covers approximately 10 HIMARS units with ammunition, valued at around SEK 7 billion (USD 729 million)
  • Deliveries are slated from 2027, bolstering Sweden’s artillery long‑range strike capabilities
  • Ammunition production will be localized in Sweden via Saab in partnership with Lockheed Martin

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Sweden spending on the Himars artillery rocket system?
Sweden is spending approximately 7 billion Swedish crowns, or $728.8 million, on the Himars artillery system deal.
How many Himars systems is Sweden acquiring?
Sweden is acquiring around 10 Himars (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) units.
When will the Himars systems be delivered to Sweden?
Deliveries of the Himars systems to Sweden are expected to begin from 2027.
Who will produce the ammunition for Sweden's Himars systems?
The ammunition will be produced in Sweden by Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin.
Who announced Sweden's purchase of the Himars artillery system?
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson announced the purchase at a press conference.

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