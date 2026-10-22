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India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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India-EU Trade Deal May Become Operational by Early 2027, Minister Says

Overview of the India-EU Free-Trade Agreement

Potential Timeline for Implementation

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India's proposed free-trade agreement with the European Union could become operational within four to five months after it is signed, trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Expected Signing and Economic Impact

Anticipated Signing Date

The agreement is expected to be signed before the end of the year, he said during a visit to Germany, potentially accelerating market-access opportunities and investment flows between India and the 27-member EU bloc.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • India and the EU concluded FTA negotiations in January 2026 after nearly two decades, with legal scrubbing completed and signing expected by end‑2026 (commission.europa.eu)
  • Under the deal, roughly 93 % of Indian exports will receive duty‑free access to the EU, with most liberalisation effective at entry into force and phased reductions for sensitive items (moneycontrol.com)
  • If signed by late 2026, the agreement could become operational within four to five months—likely in early 2027—as anticipated by both Indian and EU officials (moneycontrol.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When could the India-EU trade deal become operational?
The trade deal could become operational within four to five months after it is signed, likely in early 2027.
When is the India-EU trade agreement expected to be signed?
The agreement is expected to be signed before the end of the year.
Who made the statement about the India-EU trade deal timeline?
Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal made the statement.
What opportunities could the India-EU trade deal accelerate?
The agreement could accelerate market-access opportunities and investment flows between India and the EU.

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