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Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Bosch Announces Corporate Restructuring and New Mobility Subsidiary in Germany

Bosch Group's Strategic Corporate Restructuring in Germany

Overview of the Announcement

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The world's top automotive supplier Bosch Group said on Thursday it will transfer its German Mobility operations and central service units into separate wholly owned subsidiaries as it seeks to speed up decision-making and improve competitiveness.

Key Changes in Corporate Structure

Separation of Business Units

• German Mobility operations and the Bosch Digital, Global Business Services and Global Real Estate units will be moved into separate legal entities from Robert Bosch GmbH

Employee Transfers

• Around 62,500 employees in Germany, mostly from Mobility, are expected to transfer to the new subsidiaries

Role of Robert Bosch GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH will primarily become a corporate headquarters and central research organization, covering more than 3,000 employees

Implementation Timeline and Strategic Goals

Phased Implementation

• Bosch plans to implement the changes in stages by the end of 2027, with the new entities scheduled to begin operations on August 1, 2027

Opportunities for Growth

• Bosch said the new structure could also create opportunities for strategic partnerships and new business models

Significance of the Mobility Sector

Mobility's Contribution to Bosch

• Mobility is Bosch's largest business sector, which generated about 60% of the group's sales revenue in 2025

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Bosch will transfer German Mobility plus Digital, Global Business Services and Real Estate units into wholly owned subsidiaries separate from Robert Bosch GmbH, aiming for streamlined decision‑making. (bosch-presse.de)
  • Approximately 62,500 employees in Germany (mainly from Mobility) will shift to the new subsidiaries, while Robert Bosch GmbH will retain over 3,000 staff focusing on headquarters and research. (bosch.com)
  • The implementation is phased, with new entities starting operations on August 1, 2027, potentially enabling strategic partnerships and new business models. (bosch-presse.de)
  • Mobility is Bosch’s largest sector, accounting for about €55.8 billion in 2025 sales—roughly 60‑62% of total revenues. (bosch-presse.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes are Bosch making to its corporate structure?
Bosch will transfer its Mobility operations and service units in Germany into separate wholly owned subsidiaries, moving them from Robert Bosch GmbH.
How many employees will be affected by Bosch's reorganization?
Around 62,500 employees in Germany, mostly from Mobility, are expected to transfer to the new subsidiaries.
When will Bosch's new Mobility entities begin operations?
The new legal entities are scheduled to begin operations on August 1, 2027.
What is the aim of Bosch's corporate restructuring?
The restructuring aims to speed up decision-making, improve competitiveness, and create opportunities for partnerships and new business models.
How significant is the Mobility sector for Bosch's overall sales?
Bosch's Mobility sector generated about 60% of the group's sales revenue in 2025.

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