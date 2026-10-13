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IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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IMF Warns High Energy Prices and Interest Rates Will Dampen UK Growth in 2024

IMF Economic Outlook and Implications for the UK

By David Milliken

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Higher energy prices and a rise in long-term interest rates are likely to weigh on British economic growth next year, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday, even as it revised up its forecast for expansion this year.

IMF Growth Forecasts for the UK

The IMF predicts Britain's economy will grow 1.3% this year, up from predictions of 1.0% in July and 0.8% in April, before slowing to 1.2% growth in 2027, putting Britain in the middle of the pack among major advanced economies.

Key Factors Impacting Growth

"Higher energy prices and long-term interest rates (will) weigh on consumption and investment," the IMF said in its section on Britain in an update of its World Economic Outlook, which sees AI supporting global growth but warns of risks from rising public debt.

Rising Borrowing Costs and Inflation

• Long-term government borrowing costs in Britain hit their highest since 1998 last week, while the Bank of England predicts the global surge in energy prices will push inflation to a peak above 4% early next year

• The IMF forecasts British inflation will average 3.3% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027, close to its predictions for the euro zone and the United States

Labour Market and Central Bank Policy

• British unemployment is likely to rise to average 5.3% this year and next, the IMF said, up from 4.9% in the 3 months to the end of July

• The IMF said central banks globally needed to be quicker to raise interest rates where public confidence in their inflation targets had weakened, and resist any pressure to tolerate above-target inflation or excessive borrowing

• Unlike the European Central Bank or the US Federal Reserve, the BoE has not raised rates since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF upgraded UK growth forecast to 1.3% for 2026 (previously 1.0% in July and 0.8% in April), forecasting a slowdown to 1.2% in 2027, placing the UK mid‑pack in the advanced economies growth ranking. (imf.org)
  • UK long‑term borrowing costs have surged: 10‑year gilt yields at highest since July 2007 (~5.53%), and 20‑/30‑year yields at levels not seen since early 1998 (6.00%–6.05%), driven by a global bond sell‑off amid energy price spikes. (investing.com)
  • IMF cautions that higher energy prices and elevated interest rates are expected to weigh on consumption, investment, and inflation—forecasting UK inflation to average 3.3% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027, with unemployment rising to around 5.3%. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the IMF predict for UK economic growth in 2024?
The IMF predicts Britain's economy will grow by 1.3% in 2024, revising its forecast up from previous estimates.
How will higher energy prices affect the UK economy?
According to the IMF, higher energy prices are expected to weigh on UK consumer spending and business investment.
What is the IMF's outlook on UK inflation?
The IMF forecasts UK inflation will average 3.3% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027.
Is UK unemployment expected to rise?
Yes, the IMF expects UK unemployment to rise to an average of 5.3% this year and next.
What action does the IMF recommend for central banks?
The IMF urges central banks to be quicker in raising interest rates where confidence in inflation targets is weak.

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