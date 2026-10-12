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HSBC to phase out fixed-pay allowances from 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC to phase out fixed-pay allowances from 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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HSBC Plans to End Fixed-Pay Allowances for Employees from 2028

HSBC's Compensation Changes and Regulatory Context

By Yantoultra Ngui

Phase-Out of Fixed-Pay Allowances

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC will phase out fixed-pay allowances for staff from January 2028, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Regulatory Changes Impacting Pay Structure

The move follows UK regulatory changes that removed a 2:1 cap on variable-to-fixed pay, the memo said, which had limited the proportion of an employee's total compensation that could be paid in bonuses.

Definition and Purpose of Fixed-Pay Allowances

Fixed-pay allowances are amounts paid by companies on top of base salary, typically for specified expenses such as commuting.

Implications for Employees

HSBC said base salaries would not be reduced and its approach to total compensation would not change. 

Staff affected by the move may have more of their compensation paid through variable pay, such as bonuses.

HSBC's Rationale and Strategic Direction

"As a global bank, adapting our approach in this way strengthens our ability to pay for performance, better differentiate, attract the best talent, and recognise those who deliver the best outcomes for our customers, clients and stakeholders," an HSBC spokesperson said.

Leadership and Organisational Restructuring

HSBC has been reshaping its business under CEO Georges Elhedery, who took the role in September 2024, merging some businesses and splitting its structure into four main units. 

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC phases out fixed‑pay allowances starting Jan 2028, post‑UK regulatory reform allowing greater variable pay flexibility (hsbc.com)
  • Base salaries remain unchanged; compensation mix will shift toward bonuses and performance‑linked pay (hsbc.com)
  • Move aligns with CEO Georges Elhedery’s ongoing restructuring into four divisions to drive agility and performance focus (hsbc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will HSBC phase out fixed-pay allowances?
HSBC will phase out fixed-pay allowances for staff beginning in January 2028.
What are fixed-pay allowances?
Fixed-pay allowances are payments made by companies on top of base salary, typically for specified expenses like commuting.
Why is HSBC removing fixed-pay allowances?
HSBC's decision follows UK regulatory changes that removed a cap on variable-to-fixed pay and aims to provide more pay for performance and attract talent.
Will HSBC base salaries be reduced after this change?
No, HSBC confirmed base salaries will not be reduced and their approach to total compensation remains unchanged.
Who is leading the restructuring at HSBC?
HSBC's business restructuring is being led by CEO Georges Elhedery, who took the role in September 2024.

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