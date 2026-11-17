International travel presents a range of financial risks, from unexpected medical emergencies and evacuation expenses to trip cancellations and travel disruptions. For insurers, providing protection against these events involves balancing the potential cost of claims with premiums that remain accessible to consumers.
An overseas medical emergency can generate significant expenses, particularly when treatment or evacuation is required far from a traveller’s usual healthcare providers.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical evacuation costs can exceed $250,000 for patients requiring transportation from distant or remote locations. Such expenses highlight the potential financial consequences of medical emergencies abroad and the importance of understanding the coverage provided by travel insurance policies.
Travel insurance may protect against eligible financial losses, but insurers must assess the likelihood and potential cost of claims before setting premiums and coverage terms.
Insurers must balance affordable premiums with sufficient revenue to cover eligible claims, operating costs and other obligations.
International coverage is especially complex because healthcare systems, local regulations and emergency response arrangements vary considerably between countries. These differences affect potential claim values and how insurers price protection for travellers.
How insurers assess overseas travel risks
Insurers assess international travel risks using a combination of factors, including destination, trip duration, the traveller’s age, coverage requirements and historical claims data. As highlighted in consumer finance coverage by CBS News, understanding the factors that influence travel insurance pricing can help travellers make more informed decisions when comparing policies. For insurers, these considerations are essential in estimating potential claims costs, evaluating risk exposure and determining appropriate premiums for different categories of travellers.
Key pricing factors include:
Destination
Travel dates
Age
The level of financial protection required
Insurers also consider destination-specific conditions, including access to appropriate medical facilities and the availability of emergency transportation.
A traveller in a region with limited specialist healthcare may require medical evacuation to another location. Political instability and severe weather can create additional uncertainty. Insurers combine these factors with historical claims data to estimate potential losses and determine the risks a policy can cover.
Why premiums vary between travelers
Travel insurance premiums vary with the policy and the individual traveller. Age can influence pricing because the probability and cost of certain medical claims may change across age groups.
Trip duration affects the period of exposure to insured events. The value of prepaid arrangements also matters for cancellation coverage because higher non-refundable costs can increase the potential reimbursement amount.
According to an October 2026 analysis by travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth, the average premium across policies purchased through its platform during the preceding 12 months was approximately $314, with an average trip duration of 15 days.
Squaremouth also reports that comprehensive travel insurance typically costs between 4% and 10% of prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses. These figures reflect transactions and pricing information reported by its marketplace and may not represent the wider global insurance market. Even travellers visiting the same destination may receive different quotations.
Balancing comprehensive protection with affordability
Insurers manage exposure by offering different levels of coverage. Travel medical policies generally focus on eligible emergency treatment and related expenses, while comprehensive policies may also cover:
Cancellation
Interruption
Baggage loss
Travel delays
Different levels of coverage allow travellers to match protection to their needs and budget. Someone taking a short, low-cost trip may prioritise emergency medical coverage, while a family with substantial prepaid, non-refundable expenses may place greater emphasis on cancellation protection.
Squaremouth’s rolling sales data for October 3 to November 2, 2026, showed an average premium of approximately $482 for comprehensive travel insurance, compared with $85 for travel medical insurance. These are marketplace averages, not guaranteed prices for individual travellers.
Comprehensive policies generally cover a wider set of risks than travel medical policies. Optional benefits, such as cancel-for-any-reason coverage, may increase premiums further; eligibility, reimbursement percentages and deadlines depend on the policy.
Exclusions, deductibles and the limits of protection
Affordability also depends on the risks an insurer agrees to cover. Policies set out exclusions specifying when a claim is not payable. Pre-existing medical conditions or higher-risk activities may be excluded or covered only if particular conditions are met.
Coverage for events related to political unrest may also be restricted. The applicable terms vary by provider and policy, so exclusions should be read carefully before purchase.
Deductibles and policy limits also affect the level and cost of protection. A deductible is the amount a policyholder must pay towards an eligible claim before the insurer pays, while a coverage limit is the maximum amount payable for a stated benefit.
Higher coverage limits and lower deductibles may increase premiums. Travellers should consider whether the expenses they would remain responsible for could be managed in the event of an emergency abroad.
How consumers can manage insurance costs
Travellers can seek to reduce insurance costs without overlooking important financial risks. Comparing quotations from several providers is useful, especially when policies differ in medical limits, exclusions and cancellation terms.
Existing health insurance and credit card benefits may provide some travel protection. Geographical restrictions, eligibility criteria and reimbursement conditions should be checked before relying on these arrangements.
Purchasing cover soon after the first trip deposit may provide access to time-sensitive benefits, such as a pre-existing-condition waiver where offered. Eligibility and deadlines vary by insurer and product.
Travellers should review the applicable purchase window and conditions, provide accurate information when applying, and retain receipts and other documentation that may be needed to support a claim.
References
1. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Travel Insurance, Travel Health Insurance and Medical Evacuation Insurance. https://www.cdc.gov/yellow-book/hcp/health-care-abroad/travel-insurance.html
2. Squaremouth. How Much Does Travel Insurance Cost in 2026? https://www.squaremouth.com/travel-advice/cost-for-travel-insurance
3. Squaremouth. Travel Insurance Trends and Data (rolling marketplace figures). https://www.squaremouth.com/resources/live-data
4. Squaremouth. Comprehensive Travel Insurance: Coverage and Costs. https://www.squaremouth.com/plans/comprehensive