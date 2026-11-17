Hongqi Eyes European Car Production via Partnerships with VW, Stellantis & More
Hongqi's Strategic Expansion and Partnership Plans in Europe
By Giulio Piovaccari
Hongqi's Ambitions for European Manufacturing
VENICE, Italy, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's Hongqi aims to manufacture cars in Europe and is evaluating several potential local partners, including Stellantis and Volkswagen, a senior executive told Reuters as the Chinese brand accelerates its expansion in the region.
Hongqi, or Red Flag, is the premium vehicle brand of state-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group, one of the country's largest carmakers. The brand is known as the favourite of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong and already sells cars in several European markets.
Localisation as a Strategic Priority
Speaking to Reuters at a presentation of the EHS4 SUV in Venice, Xiao Xiao, head of FAW's international business and the executive overseeing Hongqi's European expansion, said localisation in Europe, including manufacturing, was a strategic priority.
"This is definitely one of the paths we are pursuing," Xiao said. "Since our slogan is 'in Europe, for Europe', then localising operations is essential."
Market Dynamics and Local Manufacturing Trends
Chinese automakers are growing rapidly in Europe and increasingly pursuing local manufacturing as the European Union raises barriers to vehicle imports from China and makes local production and parts sourcing key for long-term market access.
Potential Partnerships and Negotiations
Reuters reported earlier this year that Hongqi was in talks with Stellantis to produce vehicles at one of the Franco-Italian automaker's plants in Spain, where it already has manufacturing agreements with Chinese partner Leapmotor.
But Xiao said Hongqi was considering a broader range of options.
Beyond Stellantis: Volkswagen and Other Partners
"Stellantis is not the only potential partner," Xiao said. "We also have a longstanding relationship with Volkswagen through FAW in China."
"We have many partners under discussion," he added.
Xiao declined to discuss potential production sites or other potential partners, but said Hongqi preferred partnerships using European automakers' factories to acquiring or building its own assembly plants.
Existing Collaborations and Platform Sharing
FAW and Volkswagen have been longstanding partners in China. Like Stellantis, FAW has also invested in Leapmotor. Hongqi's EHS4 SUV is based on a Leapmotor platform.
Hongqi's European Presence and Product Plans
Hongqi currently operates in 27 European countries and regions through 90 dealerships and plans to expand that network to more than 150 outlets by the end of 2027.
The brand aims to offer 10 models in Europe next year and 11 by 2028, including sedans, SUVs and minivans with petrol, hybrid, battery-electric and range-extender powertrains.
EHS4 Launch and Future Offerings
The EHS4, priced from €32,900 ($36,210), was launched in Italy on Monday as a battery-electric vehicle, with a range-extender version due next year.
Sales Targets and Market Strategy
Xiao declined to provide sales or market-share targets.
"We want to keep a healthy and sustained development across Europe," he said. "So we're not targeting that."
($1 = 0.9086 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Nick Carey and Mark Potter)