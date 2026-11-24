A company can sell the same number of products, charge the same prices and earn the same profit in a foreign market, yet report a different result once it converts those figures into the currency used for its group accounts. A separate currency effect can arise if the company invoices customers or p…

A company can sell the same number of products, charge the same prices and earn the same profit in a foreign market, yet report a different result once it converts those figures into the currency used for its group accounts. A separate currency effect can arise if the company invoices customers or pays suppliers in a currency other than the one it mainly operates in. Both effects can appear in a results announcement. Understanding which one is at work helps explain what changed in the business and what changed when the figures were translated.

IAS 21, the international accounting standard on foreign exchange, distinguishes between functional currency and presentation currency. Functional currency reflects the main economic environment in which an entity operates. Presentation currency is the currency used to present its financial statements. A group can report in US dollars while a subsidiary that operates primarily in the euro area uses euros as its functional currency. That distinction helps readers understand why a foreign subsidiary’s local figures and its contribution to group results can tell different stories. IFRS Foundation text of IAS 21

When the same local sales show up differently

Imagine a US dollar reporting group with a European subsidiary that records revenue of €100 million and operating profit of €20 million in each of two years. For simplicity, assume the applicable translation rates are $1.10 per euro in the first year and $1.00 per euro in the second. Translated revenue falls from $110 million to $100 million. Translated operating profit falls from $22 million to $20 million. The subsidiary’s local results are flat, and its operating margin remains 20% in this example. From a group reporting perspective, both amounts are about 9.1% lower.

For ordinary cases in which neither currency is hyperinflationary, IAS 21 generally translates a foreign operation’s income and expenses at exchange rates on the transaction dates. An average rate can serve as an approximation when appropriate. The standard notes that an average is inappropriate if exchange rates fluctuate significantly. Assets and liabilities are generally translated at the closing rate. Resulting translation differences are recognised in other comprehensive income, a part of financial reporting outside profit or loss. That translation adjustment is separate from the effect of using different exchange rates to express revenue and expenses in the group’s reporting currency. IAS 21 on translating to a presentation currency

A group can also report a different overall margin even when margins in each country stay the same. Suppose a profitable foreign business makes up a smaller share of translated revenue because its currency weakens. Its margin can stay constant locally while its weight in the group calculation falls. The mix effect depends on how profitable each operation is and on the exchange rates that apply. The headline change in the group margin can therefore combine a currency effect with changes in prices, sales volumes or costs.

When a currency move changes the amount a company pays

Translation is one part of the story. Consider a different business with a dollar functional currency that buys equipment for €1 million, with payment due after delivery. Assume the payable is initially recorded when one euro costs $1.05 and then settled when one euro costs $1.10. The business pays $1.10 million to settle a payable originally recorded at $1.05 million. It has spent $50,000 more in dollar terms than the payable’s initial value, assuming it had no offsetting transaction or hedge.

IAS 21 generally requires foreign-currency monetary items, such as currency-denominated receivables and payables, to be translated at the closing rate at a reporting date. Exchange differences on settlement or retranslation generally go through profit or loss, with exceptions under applicable accounting requirements. If the buyer in the example reports before it pays the invoice, some of the exchange difference may appear in its accounts while the invoice is still unpaid. When the business settles it, the cash outflow reflects the rate and terms under which it obtains the euros. IAS 21 on foreign-currency monetary items

Currency exposure can also show up in operating decisions. A retailer may buy stock in one currency and sell it in another. The effect of a cost increase depends partly on when it places new orders, how much older inventory it carries and whether customers accept higher prices. A manufacturer may earn revenue in the same currency as some of its inputs, which can reduce the net effect. Amounts and payment dates need to line up for those flows to offset each other as expected.

What constant currency figures can explain

Companies sometimes present an additional measure called constant currency growth. In a simple calculation, a company uses a common exchange rate to translate results from both periods. In the subsidiary example, translating both years at $1.10 per euro gives $110 million of revenue in each. That comparison shows flat sales after holding the exchange rate constant. The published dollar figures still describe how much revenue the operation contributed to the group under the rates used for reporting.

In the United States, SEC staff guidance treats a constant currency presentation of financial information as a non-GAAP measure in the example it addresses. Staff say a company can satisfy the relevant reconciliation requirements by showing the historical and constant currency amounts and explaining the calculation and basis of presentation. The methodology is worth reading. A company may use rates from one period or apply its calculation at the level of each currency before combining the results. Comparing headline percentages across companies is easier when the underlying methods are clear. SEC staff guidance on non-GAAP financial measures, Question 104.06

Constant currency figures isolate one effect. A company can show sales growth on that basis after raising local prices, selling more units or buying another business. The calculation does not establish which of those events occurred. It also does not show the cash available centrally or whether changing exchange rates affected what customers were willing to buy. To understand the operating result, readers can look for other disclosures about prices, volumes, acquisitions and costs.

A comparison across years depends on which businesses the group owned during each period. If a subsidiary was sold midway through the year, its contribution may fall for reasons that a different rate cannot explain. Readers may need a measure of comparable operations.

What hedging changes and what it leaves exposed

A company expecting to make a foreign-currency payment can use a forward contract to agree a rate for a future exchange. An importer may use that approach to make the expected currency cost of an order more predictable. The contract has terms of its own, including a settlement date and amount. If the delivery is postponed or the order size changes, the company may need to revisit how the contract and the commercial payment fit together. A planned offset can be less effective when the underlying timing changes.

Financial reporting adds another layer. Under IFRS 9, hedge accounting is available for qualifying relationships that meet requirements, including formal designation and documentation. The type of hedge and the accounting treatment affect when and where gains and losses are reported. A statement that a company has hedged some currency exposure therefore leaves questions about what is covered, for how long and how the effects appear in the accounts. The currency note can help explain the relationship between a reported gain or loss and the company’s financial risk management. IFRS Foundation note on hedge accounting

The group may focus its hedging on purchases, sales or debt payments while leaving much of its exposure to translating foreign earnings in place. A relatively stable cost of imported materials and a lower reported contribution from a foreign subsidiary can therefore occur in the same period. They reflect different features of the business. Comparing the purpose of the hedges with the explanation accompanying reported results is more useful than treating every change attributed to currency as the same exposure.

Read the currency note alongside the results

IFRS 7 requires disclosures about financial instrument risks. Its market risk provisions include sensitivity analysis, subject to the applicable requirements, to show how reasonably possible movements in relevant risk variables would affect profit or loss and equity. Such disclosures describe exposure at the reporting date under stated assumptions. They can provide context for a group that holds foreign-currency receivables, debt or derivative contracts. They should be read alongside management’s explanation of the markets in which it operates and the exposures the figures cover. IFRS 7 market risk disclosure requirements

A results announcement can make more sense when readers ask three questions. Did the local business sell more, charge more or operate at a different margin? Did the group use a different rate to translate the results? Did exchange rates change the amount the business paid or received on an actual transaction? The answers can move in different directions within the same quarter.

A currency movement can reduce reported sales without weakening local demand. It can also raise the cost of imports while local sales stay strong. The distinction matters because those effects call for different explanations. Looking at the operating figures, the translation basis and the transaction exposure gives readers a clearer account of how a company arrived at its reported result.

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