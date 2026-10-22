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Gucci sales slid further in Q3, Kering says, dampening revival hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gucci sales slid further in Q3, Kering says, dampening revival hopes 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Luxury Retail Markets

Gucci Sales Fall Further in Q3, Pressuring Kering’s Turnaround Plans

Kering Faces Ongoing Challenges Amid Gucci’s Declining Sales

By Tassilo Hummel and Alessandro Parodi

Gucci’s Q3 Performance and Impact on Kering

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kering on Thursday said sales at its flagship label Gucci fell by 6% in the third quarter, dragged down by weak demand in China, dampening hopes for the luxury group's revival anytime soon. 

Sales at Gucci, which accounts for roughly half of group profit, were down to €1.29 billion ($1.44 billion) in the quarter, Kering said, while total group revenue fell by 1% when adjusted for currency swings. 

Uncertainty Over Kering’s Growth Prospects

Asked by journalists on a call if returning to overall growth was still the aim for Kering this year, finance chief Armelle Poulou declined to comment, pointing to the publication of full-year results. 

Industry-Wide Concerns and Investor Sentiment

Lower-than-expected quarterly sales at peers LVMH and Hermes, and signs of cooling demand in the United States have added to investors' concerns around Kering's turnaround. 

Challenges in Key Markets and Strategic Responses

Declining Store Footfall in China

Store footfall, in particular in China, remains the main problem at Gucci, where sales have been declining for more than three straight years, Kering said. Revenue from the brand's own store network was down 9%, while wholesale and licensing revenue was up. 

Marketing and Client Experience Initiatives

Kering plans to ramp up spending on marketing and client experience to attract more shoppers to Gucci stores, Poulou said. 

"We keep on carrying out our plan with the utmost discipline," Poulou said, adding the group has so far reduced its retail network by 105 stores and was targeting 125 closures by the end of the year. 

Kering’s Turnaround Strategy and Leadership Changes

Five-Year Plan and Profit Margin Goals

Hoping to bounce back from years of decline, Kering last year tapped former Renault CEO Luca De Meo to overhaul the group. He has launched a five-year plan aimed at doubling its operating profit margin, but has had to contend with the economic fallout of war in Iran and slowing consumer sentiment in China.

De Meo aims to double Kering's profit margin from 11.1% in 2025 by the end of the decade through cost cuts, more store closures and a push to streamline supply chains, but analysts have said mere efficiency measures won't be enough to turn around a business whose brands have lost appeal. 

Creative Leadership Departures

Both Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of its second-biggest brand Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen designer Sean McGirr left their posts this month. 

Pressure on Gucci’s Creative Direction

The recent changes are likely to pile even more pressure on Demna, who is nearing his first full year at the helm of Gucci, which he sought to reignite with a bold bet on daring, sexy styles reminiscent of the brand's successes under Tom Ford. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8934 euros)

(reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Tassilo Hummel, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Gucci, which contributes roughly half of group profit, saw sales slump to €1.29 bn in Q3 (–6% comparable), signalling persistent demand weakness, especially in Mainland China’s retail channels, though wholesale grew strongly (trivano.com).
  • Kering’s total group revenue was €3.345 bn, flat reported but down 1% like‑for‑like, highlighting underlying softness despite resilience across other houses like Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Jewelry and Eyewear (trivano.com).
  • Gucci’s store‑network sales dropped 9%, but wholesale rose ~35%, as Kering accelerates its strategy: reducing its store network (105 closures to date, targeting 125 by year‑end), boosting marketing and client experience under Luca de Meo’s turnaround plan (trivano.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gucci sales fall in Q3 2024?
Gucci sales fell due to weak demand in China and decreased store footfall, with revenue from the brand's store network down 9%.
How much did Kering's overall revenue change in Q3?
Kering's total group revenue fell by 1% in the third quarter when adjusted for currency swings.
What actions is Kering taking to revive Gucci's performance?
Kering plans to increase spending on marketing and client experience, reduce its retail store network, and streamline supply chains to improve Gucci’s performance.
Has Kering set new profit margin targets?
Yes, CEO Luca De Meo has launched a five-year plan aiming to double Kering's operating profit margin by the end of the decade.
Which regions have contributed to Gucci's sales decline?
The main regions contributing to the decline are China and the United States, both showing signs of cooling demand for luxury goods.

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