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Accor lifts outlook as Middle East rebounds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Accor lifts outlook as Middle East rebounds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Accor Lifts Profit Outlook Following Strong Middle East Third-Quarter Growth

Accor's Financial Performance and Regional Growth in Q3

Profit Outlook Raised After Strong Third Quarter

Oct 22 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook after strong third-quarter growth, CFO Martine Gerow said on Thursday.

Regional Demand Trends

Middle East Demand Rebound

Middle East demand rebounded in the third quarter, with weakness in the United Arab Emirates partly offset by growth in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

Impact of Unrest in France

Accor said recent unrest in France had limited impact on its bookings.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ronan Corcoran; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Accor upgraded its full‑year profit forecast after strong third‑quarter performance, signalling confidence in market resilience
  • Regional demand divergence: while the UAE remained weak, recovery in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey helped offset losses
  • Unrest in France had minimal effect on bookings, underscoring Accor’s geographic and segmental diversification

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Accor lift its profit outlook for the year?
Accor raised its profit outlook due to strong third-quarter growth, particularly from a rebound in Middle East demand.
Which regions contributed most to Accor's Q3 growth?
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey contributed most to Accor's third-quarter growth, offsetting weakness in the UAE.
Did recent unrest in France affect Accor's bookings?
According to Accor, recent unrest in France had only a limited impact on its bookings.
Who provided the update on Accor's financial outlook?
The update was provided by Martine Gerow, Accor's Chief Financial Officer.

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