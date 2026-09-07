EU Announces €200 Million Partnership Strengthening Ties with Greenland

European Commission Unveils Strategic Investment in Greenland

NUUK, Greenland, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a partnership deal with Greenland worth €200 million ($232.5 million), which she said highlighted the strategic importance of the Arctic island for the European Union.

Details of the EU-Greenland Partnership

"Greenland can count on the EU. That was my message during my last visit. Today, I am back to deliver the real results of our close cooperation. With a new EU-Greenland Partnership package, worth €200 million," said von der Leyen.

Key Areas of Investment

The financial package, to be invested this year and in 2027, will focus on digital connectivity, sustainable mining, energy and tourism, as well as education, fisheries and housing.

Strategic Importance and Future Opportunities

"This will create new opportunities and a strong and engaged EU in both Greenland and the Arctic. Because Greenland is a strategic ally and a trusted friend," she added.

Geopolitical Context

Von der Leyen's trip to Greenland comes amid a continual insistence by U.S. President Donald Trump that Greenland should belong to the United States.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Andrew Gray;Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)