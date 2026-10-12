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Finance

First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Irish Public Sector Strike: 300,000 Workers to Walk Out Over Pay Deadlock

Background and Key Developments in the Irish Public Sector Strike

Government and Union Negotiations

DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Much of Ireland's public sector is set to go on strike for the first time since the height of the country's financial crisis in 2009, after trade unions rejected a late bid by the government to avert the stoppage.

Some 300,000 teachers, health workers, civil servants and other public workers plan to hold the one-day strike over a deadlock between unions and the government on the basis for entering talks on public sector pay rises.

Union Demands and Government Response

Unions have for months argued that pay terms must be agreed before other issues, such as productivity, were discussed due to cost-of-living pressures. Ministers have rejected this condition and say it represents a break from previous deals.

In a letter to union leaders on Monday urging them to postpone the strike action, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers said "pay issues can and should be discussed as a priority alongside other matters".

The chair of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions public services committee said union leaders could not see how this represented any change in Chambers' position or provided a basis for postponement.

Economic Context and Worker Sentiment

A series of pay increases have kept industrial peace since the harsh pay cuts that spurred the 2009 walkout, and while Ireland's economy and public finances are among the healthiest in Europe, high prices have frustrated many workers.

Trade unions want any new deal to cover the gap between pay and inflation over previous years and ensure that wages will not fall behind living standards over the duration of any new deal. The last pay deal expired at the end of June.

Impact on Public Services

Essential and Emergency Services

Essential services such as emergency hospital departments will be maintained on Wednesday and public transport will also be unaffected. However fire and ambulance services will run a reduced service and hospitals have warned of "significant and widespread" disruption with routine procedures cancelled.

Future Strike Actions

A second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.  

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • It is the largest public sector strike since the financial crisis of 2009, when unions staged national stoppages and mass protests over austerity measures (irishexaminer.com).
  • Unions—including teachers, health workers, civil servants—are demanding that pay terms be agreed before productivity reforms, citing cost‑of‑living concerns; the government insists pay can be discussed alongside other issues (irishtimes.com).
  • Essential services will be maintained, but many routine services such as hospital procedures will be significantly disrupted; a second strike day is scheduled for October 21 if no agreement is reached (thejournal.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Irish public sector workers going on strike?
Public sector workers are striking over a deadlock with the government regarding the basis for entering talks on pay rises, demanding that pay terms be agreed before discussing other issues.
How many public sector workers are expected to strike in Ireland?
Around 300,000 teachers, health workers, civil servants, and other public workers are expected to participate in the one-day strike.
Will essential services operate during the strike?
Yes, essential services such as emergency hospital departments and public transport will be maintained, although fire and ambulance services will run a reduced service.
When was the last major public sector strike in Ireland?
The last major public sector strike in Ireland was in 2009 during the country's financial crisis.
Is there a second strike planned after the initial action?
Yes, a second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.

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