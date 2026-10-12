GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Mulls Windfall Profit Tax on Oil and Gas as Energy Prices Surge

EU Considers Windfall Tax Amid Soaring Energy Profits

By Kate Abnett

Background: Energy Price Surge and Profits

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union is examining a bloc-wide windfall profit tax on oil and gas companies, the EU's tax chief told Reuters on Monday, as governments scramble for funds to help citizens with soaring energy bills.    

Oil and gas companies have reaped bumper profits this year, as energy prices have surged during the US-Israeli war with Iran, amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on Gulf neighbours.

EU Commission's Response

Wopke Hoekstra, the European Commissioner responsible for climate and taxation, said the Commission was setting up a working group to examine the merits and drawbacks of a levy and assess whether such a measure would be viable.

Concerns Over Fairness and Social Impact

"Citizens, and particularly vulnerable citizens, are confronted with dramatic increases in their energy bills. And some companies are reaping truly excessive benefits without delivering any additional service or any additional products. They're reaping the benefits from the world being in turmoil," Hoekstra said in an interview.

"To many citizens and many politicians, that feels off... I think we all have sympathy for the underlying logic, regardless of where we exactly take the conversation," he said.

Market Trends and Member State Pressure

Benchmark Brent crude futures prices climbed to multi‑year highs near $120 a barrel in late April and remain more than 70% above their level at the start of the year, boosting profits for oil refiners and producers.

Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria have urged the EU to examine a bloc-wide windfall profit tax.

Legal and Historical Context

Assessment of Legal Viability

Hoekstra said Brussels would carefully assess the legal status of any potential measure.

Previous Windfall Levies in the EU

The EU introduced a windfall profit levy on oil, gas, coal and refining companies in 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring. Legal challenges are still pending after companies including ExxonMobil argued the measure was unlawful. 

Ongoing Legal Challenges

"We're still litigating court cases from the decision in 2022 to do something similar," Hoekstra said. "So that is something that we need to take into account as well."

Details of the 2022 Levy

The 2022 scheme imposed a minimum 33% levy on surplus profits, defined as profits more than 20% above a company's average earnings in previous years. It raised nearly €29 billion ($32 billion), according to a Commission report.

National Windfall Levies

Some EU countries have already introduced national windfall levies. Portugal, for example, imposed a 33% tax on extraordinary profits earned in 2026 ​by oil and refining companies.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU is forming a working group to assess the viability and legal implications of a windfall profits tax on oil & gas producers, prompted by soaring energy prices tied to the US‑Israeli conflict with Iran (Reuters Oct 12 2026)
  • Governments including Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria are pushing for coordinated EU action, though past levies—like the 2022 solidarity contribution—face legal hurdles and have generated mixed yields (2022 raised ~€29 bn; 2022‑23 combined ~€26 bn)
  • EU previously imposed a minimum 33 % windfall tax on surplus fossil‑fuel profits in 2022; implementation yielded lower‑than‑projected proceeds and remains under litigation (ExxonMobil among challengers)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's proposed windfall profit tax on oil and gas companies?
The EU is considering a tax on oil and gas companies' excess profits to help citizens with high energy bills caused by soaring prices.
Why are energy prices in the EU increasing?
Energy prices have surged due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian attacks on Gulf neighbours.
Which EU countries support a bloc-wide windfall profit tax?
Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria have urged the EU to examine a bloc-wide windfall profit tax on energy companies.
Has the EU implemented a similar tax before?
Yes, the EU introduced a windfall levy on oil, gas, coal and refining companies in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What legal challenges has the previous windfall profit tax faced?
Companies like ExxonMobil have legally challenged the 2022 tax scheme, arguing it was unlawful. Court cases are still ongoing.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead

First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead

Image for Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation

Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation

Image for Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules

Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules

Image for Italy exit from EU budget procedure at risk due to deficit increase, central bank warns

Italy exit from EU budget procedure at risk due to deficit increase, central bank warns

Image for China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival

China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival

Image for Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030

Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
Image for Europe still divided on buying locally for defence, MBDA CEO says
Europe still divided on buying locally for defence, MBDA CEO says
Image for UK given access to safety-test latest AI models, minister says
UK given access to safety-test latest AI models, minister says
Image for Frasers increases Burberry stake again as it expands luxury interests
Frasers increases Burberry stake again as it expands luxury interests
Image for Germany's Merz vows electricity tax cut for all consumers to close 'credibility gap'
Germany's Merz vows electricity tax cut for all consumers to close 'credibility gap'
Image for Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage
Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage
Image for Europe set for another year of high gas prices as reserves hit lows
Europe set for another year of high gas prices as reserves hit lows
Image for HSBC to phase out fixed-pay allowances from 2028
HSBC to phase out fixed-pay allowances from 2028
Image for Microsoft plans huge deployment of its own AI chips, with an eye on saving costs 
Microsoft plans huge deployment of its own AI chips, with an eye on saving costs 
Image for BASF would keep Evonik job guarantees in any deal, sources say
BASF would keep Evonik job guarantees in any deal, sources say
Image for Why Stablecoin Card Payments Often End in Fiat
Why Stablecoin Card Payments Often End in Fiat
Image for EU eyes December trade initiatives after China car import deal
EU eyes December trade initiatives after China car import deal
View All Finance Posts