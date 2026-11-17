Brazil Objects to EU Review of Anglo American Nickel Mine Sale to China's MMG
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Marta Nogueira
Brazil's Protest Against EU Scrutiny of Nickel Mine Sale
Background of the Anglo American-MMG Deal
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has protested to the European Commission that its review of the planned sale of Anglo American's Brazilian nickel mine to China's MMG amounts to unwelcome interference, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Brazilian foreign ministry sent a letter to the European Union's executive arguing that the $500 million deal, which was announced in 2025, should not be subject to EU scrutiny, one of the sources said. They were speaking on the condition of anonymity because the matter was private.
The letter also described the EU antitrust review as undue interference in a transaction involving assets in Brazil, one of the sources said.
EU's Concerns Over Nickel Supply
The EU is concerned that Hong Kong-listed MMG could divert supplies of ferronickel, a nickel-iron alloy used to make stainless steel, away from Europe and toward China, harming European steel producers.
A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that the Brazilian authorities had been in touch. "We have no further comment to make," the spokesperson said.
The letter has not been previously reported.
Brazil's Strategic Interests in Mineral Resources
Brazil's move comes as it seeks to increase its grip on its strategic mineral deposits, which have attracted the interest of the US government. It recently created the National Council for the Industrialization of Critical and Strategic Minerals (CIMCE).
Earlier this month, the council classed nickel, which is used to produce steel and batteries, as a high-priority mineral for Brazil, with "great national relevance and high geopolitical risk."
Diplomatic Efforts and Missed Meetings
Recently reelected left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had planned to raise the EU's review into Anglo American's planned Brazilian nickel unit sale to MMG with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Turkey last week.
But the meeting did not take place, the sources said.
Industry Reactions and Regulatory Responses
Brazilian Mining Industry's Position
Brazil's main mining industry group, Ibram, is acting as an interested third party in the EU's review, the group's head of institutional affairs, Pablo Cesario, said.
"We strongly object to the condescending tone adopted in a large part of these analyses about Brazil," Cesario said.
Cesario said he feared the review could "serve as a precedent for intervention by other countries in transactions that are of interest to Brazil."
Regulatory and Corporate Actions
Brazil's antitrust regulator, Cade, did not oppose the transaction.
During the review process, MMG offered to guarantee ferronickel supplies to Europe. Anglo American, meanwhile, has threatened to shut down its operations in Brazil if the deal is blocked by the EU regulator.
Cesario, one of the 18 members of CIMCE, told Reuters he brought the EU's review to the council's attention.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; writing by Fabio Teixeira; editing by William Schomberg and Sanjeev Miglani)