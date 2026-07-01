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EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Banking technology Regulation

EU Tech Commissioner, Apple CEO Discuss Siri and Regulatory Challenges

Constructive Dialogue on Technology and Regulation

Overview of the Meeting

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - European Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen had a "constructive" talk with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook during a video call held on Monday, said a Commission spokesperson.

Topics of Common Interest

They spoke about "topics of common interest" on which work continues, the spokesperson added on Wednesday.

Siri AI Availability and Regulatory Dispute

The iPhone maker has said its Siri AI would not be available initially in the EU on iPhones or iPads and faulted the European Commission for refusing to engage constructively with them to ensure privacy and security on their devices, while the Commission blamed Apple, saying the company had been unable to develop "interoperability" to meet EU standards.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple has decided not to initially roll out Siri AI on iPhones and iPads in the EU, blaming the Commission’s lack of constructive engagement on privacy and security issues. (macrumors.com)
  • The European Commission responded that Apple alone made this decision, citing its failure to develop interoperability solutions compliant with EU standards—and that seeking an 18‑month exemption under the DMA was not permitted. (macrumors.com)
  • Henna Virkkunen’s role reflects the EU’s broader push for technological sovereignty—boosting European capabilities in semiconductors, cloud, and AI while maintaining robust privacy and security rules. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU Technology Commissioner and Apple CEO discuss?
They discussed topics of common interest, including regulatory issues, privacy, and device interoperability.
Why is Siri AI not available in the EU on iPhones or iPads?
Apple cited lack of constructive engagement from the European Commission regarding privacy and security requirements.
What is the European Commission's stance on Apple's interoperability?
The Commission stated that Apple was unable to develop sufficient interoperability to meet EU standards.
When did the discussion between the EU Tech Chief and Apple CEO take place?
The video call took place on Monday, July 1.
Which parties were involved in the recent EU-Apple discussions?
European Tech Commissioner Henna Virkkunen and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

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