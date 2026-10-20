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EU lawmakers reach deal to weaken car CO2 targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU lawmakers reach deal to weaken car CO2 targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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EU Lawmakers Agree to Weaken 2035 Car CO2 Targets With New Industry Offsets

EU Car Emissions Targets and Industry Offsets: Key Developments

By Philip Blenkinsop

Overview of the Agreement

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have agreed to weaken proposed EU car emissions targets for 2035, allowing automakers to make up some of the expected shortfall by using low-carbon EU steel, according to a text of the agreement seen by Reuters.

Original and Revised Emissions Targets

The European Commission proposed last year that automakers cut CO2 emissions by 90% from 2021 levels in 2035, down from an earlier target of 100%. The EU executive said the remaining 10% could be offset through use of low-carbon steel and alternative fuels.

The deal among three mainstream party groups in the European Parliament sets instead a target of an 87.5% cut for cars, with a 7.5% top-up from production using low-carbon steel made in the European Union.

Political Process and Next Steps

The agreement still needs to be signed off by the groups - the centre-right European People's Party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the more centrist Renew - to establish the position of the European Parliament.

Legislative Approval Process

The parliament and EU governments would then have to agree on a common text on emissions targets for new car fleets for 2030 and 2035. 

Context and Reactions

Shifts in EU Climate Ambition

EU CLIMATE AMBITION HAS WEAKENED

EU countries have long championed efforts to reduce carbon emissions to try to curb global warming, but economic considerations have in recent years led to a scaling back of ambition.

Positions of Key Member States

France and Germany, which both have very significant car industries, last week agreed to reduce the CO2 emissions targets for cars in 2035 to 90%, with no need for compensatory measures.

Details of the New Deal

Targets for Cars and Vans

According to the text of the deal struck early on Tuesday, the parliament groups agreed that automakers should cut average emissions of new vans by 80% in 2035.

For 2030, the proposed CO2 reduction targets would be 55% for cars, as the Commission put forward last year, and 35% for vans, down from the Commission's 40%.

Compliance Flexibility for Automakers

Automakers would be able to meet the 2030 targets over the average for the years 2029 to 2031.

Additional Provisions and Incentives

Cars running on renewable fuels could also be recognised as zero-emission vehicles. Small affordable electric cars and particularly efficient EVs could earn producers super-credits, helping them meet the emissions targets.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Lawmakers scaled back the Commission’s proposed 90% CO₂ reduction target to 87.5% for cars and 80% for vans by 2035, permitting a 7.5% offset via low‑carbon EU steel production.
  • France and Germany had earlier struck their own compromise to reduce the target to 90% without offsets, reflecting industry concerns and ‘Made in Europe’ preferences.
  • The Parliament’s agreement still requires formal sign‑off by the EPP, S&D and Renew groups and must be reconciled with EU member states’ positions before becoming law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have EU lawmakers made to the 2035 car CO2 targets?
EU lawmakers agreed to reduce the proposed car CO2 emissions reduction for 2035 from 100% to 87.5%, with automakers able to use low-carbon steel for a portion of the target.
How can automakers offset their emissions under the new deal?
Automakers can offset some emissions by using low-carbon steel produced in the EU and by leveraging renewable fuels and super-credits for efficient EVs.
What are the new CO2 reduction targets for vans and cars proposed for 2030 and 2035?
For 2030, cars must cut CO2 by 55% and vans by 35%. For 2035, cars require an 87.5% reduction and vans an 80% reduction.
Will cars running on alternative fuels be considered zero-emission vehicles?
Yes, cars running on renewable fuels could be recognized as zero-emission vehicles under the proposed agreement.

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