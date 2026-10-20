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Aerospace and military contractors raise 2026 profit forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aerospace and military contractors raise 2026 profit forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Aerospace Defense Earnings

Aerospace and Military Contractors Lift 2026 Profit Forecasts on Strong Demand

Strong Demand Drives Record Backlogs and Upward Profit Revisions

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Aatreyee Dasgupta and Mike Stone

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman and RTX raised their annual profit forecasts on Tuesday, helped by robust demand from military programs that pushed their backlogs to record levels.

Sustained demand for commercial aerospace services also fueled growth, both at RTX and rival engine maker GE Aerospace, which lifted its full-year forecast for a second time this year.

Northrop shares jumped by 7.2% in early trading and RTX gained 2.4% while GE Aerospace lost 4.9% on lower than expected implied fourth-quarter earnings.

Geopolitical Factors and Military Spending

Heightened Tensions Support Defense Contractors

GEOPOLITICAL BACKDROP BRINGS SUSTAINED MILITARY SPENDING

The results add to strong performances among US aerospace and defense contractors, supported by airline maintenance spending, growing demand for aircraft engines and parts and sustained military spending at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions around the globe.

Key Military Programs Fuel Growth

Sales at RTX's Raytheon climbed 14%, driven by higher volume in naval programs and land and air defense systems, including Patriot, Standard Missile and Tomahawk.

"We continue to see robust global demand for all of our products and services," RTX finance chief Neil Mitchill told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that the company had "another record backlog" of $340 billion, up 36% from a year ago.

Northrop, which makes the B-21 Raider bomber and parts for F-35 fighter jets, registered a similar 14% sales increase at its Aeronautics Systems unit, which benefited from increased B-21 sales and higher F-35 production.

Contract Wins and Backlog Expansion

The company secured $16.4 billion in new contracts during the quarter, with its orders growing at 1.5 times its billings, driven by strong demand across programs including Sentinel, the F-35, Virginia-class submarines and certain classified programs.

Northrop's backlog rose to a record $109.6 billion by September 30. Similarly, RTX chalked up $81 billion in new commercial and defense awards, pushing its backlog to a record $340 billion.

Commercial Aerospace Demand Remains Robust

Airline Maintenance and Engine Sales

Beyond the military sphere, RTX was helped by airline maintenance spending and growing demand for its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and parts even as surging fuel costs squeeze airline profits.

GE Aerospace registered similarly firm demand, with revenue at its commercial engines and services business rising more than a fifth to $10.34 billion.

Risks from High Fuel Prices

It acknowledged, however, that prolonged high fuel prices could lead airlines to reduce flying, weakening demand for engine repairs, spare parts and spare engines.

Upward Revisions to Profit and Sales Forecasts

Northrop, RTX, and GE Aerospace Raise Guidance

Northrop now expects full-year 2026 adjusted profit per share in the range of $29.35 to $29.75, up from a previous forecast of between $28.60 and $29.10.

RTX now forecasts 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $7.65 to $7.75, up from its previous projection of $7.10 to $7.25. It also raised its sales forecast range to between $97 billion and $97.5 billion, from $95 billion to $96 billion.

GE Aerospace now expects adjusted earnings of $8.00 to $8.10 per share in 2026, up from its previous forecast of $7.65 to $7.85 and above analyst expectations of $7.92, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta, Shivansh Tiwary, Rajesh Kumar Sing and Mike StoneWriting by Christian PlumbEditing by Leroy Leo and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Northrop Grumman raised its 2026 adjusted EPS to $29.35–$29.75 from $28.60–$29.10, supported by strong military demand and a record $109.6 billion backlog as of Sept 30 (investing.com).
  • RTX lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS to $7.65–$7.75 (from $7.10–$7.25) and raised its sales outlook to $97–$97.5 billion, citing over $81 billion in new awards and a record $340 billion backlog (investing.com).
  • GE Aerospace also raised its full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to $8.00–$8.10, above the $7.92 analyst consensus, following strong demand in commercial engines and services (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Northrop Grumman's backlog rise to?
Northrop Grumman's backlog rose to a record $109.6 billion by September 30.
How is RTX performing in terms of sales and backlogs?
RTX reported $81 billion in new commercial and defense awards, pushing its backlog to a record $340 billion, with a 14% sales increase at Raytheon.
What risks did GE Aerospace mention in its outlook?
GE Aerospace acknowledged that prolonged high fuel prices may cause airlines to reduce flying, potentially decreasing demand for engine repairs and spare parts.

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