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EU eyes December trade initiatives after China car import deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU eyes December trade initiatives after China car import deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance trade Automotive EU Policy China

EU Set to Propose New Trade Measures After Agreement on Chinese Hybrid Car Imports

EU's Response to Chinese Hybrid Car Imports and Trade Deficit

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to lay out potential trade defence measures in December designed to rein in its trade deficit with China and reduce its reliance on the world's second-largest economy for critical supplies.

Agreement Details and Import Limits

The EU executive Commission secured agreement with Beijing on Friday to limit imports of hybrid cars from China to 350,000 vehicles a year, most likely from early December, with a 6% annual increase. 

Duration and Impact of the Safeguard

The safeguard, which will also apply to other EU trading partners, will last four years, cutting Chinese hybrid exports to the EU that are on course to reach 800,000 this year and reducing the market share of Chinese-built vehicles to around 6%, from 12% now.

Upcoming EU Summit and Further Actions

EU leaders will discuss China as the first point of their summit starting on Thursday. Commission officials, providing details of the deal with China, said the leaders were likely to make an assessment of the agreement and determine if further action was required. 

Commission's Perspective on Dialogue

"Dialogue needs to deliver and it has delivered results," a senior Commission official said on Monday. "But dialogue alone looks unlikely to deal with this structural problem of unsustainable imbalances that we have with China."

Consideration of Additional Measures

"That is why the question will be what more do we do in parallel to the dialogue," the official added.

Planned Trade Defence Measures

The Commission plans in December to propose an instrument to limit companies' reliance on a single source for certain critical supplies, the official said.

Support Initiatives for Affected Industries

Another new initiative would seek to offer support to industries or specific regions within the EU that were hit by trade measures imposed from outside.

End-of-Year Summit and Next Steps

Leaders will then discuss these and other potential measures at their end-of-year summit on December 17-18.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles to the EU will be limited to 350,000 per year starting December, halving projected volumes and reducing market share to about 6% (apnews.com).
  • The EU’s trade deficit with China has ballooned to around €1 billion per day, driven by surging imports, notably in machinery, vehicles and electrical equipment (ec.europa.eu).
  • In December, the European Commission will propose a diversification instrument to curb reliance on single suppliers of critical goods, plus support for regions or industries hit by retaliation — to be discussed at the EU summit on December 17‑18 (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What trade agreement did the EU reach with China regarding car imports?
The EU and China agreed to cap imports of Chinese hybrid cars to 350,000 vehicles per year starting in December, with a 6% annual increase.
How long will the EU's Chinese hybrid car import safeguard last?
The safeguard will last four years and applies to all trading partners, aiming to reduce Chinese hybrid car market share in the EU.
What is the purpose of the EU's upcoming trade defence measures?
The measures aim to reduce the EU's trade deficit with China and lessen dependence on China for critical supplies.
When will the EU discuss and propose new trade initiatives?
The European Commission will propose new measures in December, and leaders will discuss them at the summit on December 17-18.
What additional initiatives is the EU considering alongside the car import cap?
The EU may propose limits on reliance for critical supplies and offer support to industries or regions affected by external trade measures.

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