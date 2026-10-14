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EU Commission clears Leonardo acquisition of Iveco's defence unit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission clears Leonardo acquisition of Iveco's defence unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Markets

EU Commission Approves Leonardo's €1.7 Billion Acquisition of Iveco Defence Unit

Overview of the Acquisition Deal

EU Commission's Decision

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would not oppose a deal under which Italy's state-backed defence group Leonardo would acquire Iveco's defence unit.

Key Details of the Transaction

• Italy's Iveco and Leonardo announced the €1.7 billion ($1.89 billion) deal at the end of July 2025

Implications for Iveco and Tata Motors

• The sale of the defence business paved the way for an all-cash tender offer for Iveco's remaining business by India's Tata Motors

Regulatory Compatibility

• The EU Commission said the deal was compatible with the internal market and with the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement($1 = 0.8992 euros)

Editorial Credits

(writing by Anna Uras, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal, announced July 2025, completes a strategic industrial consolidation, allowing Tata Motors to pursue its tender offer for Iveco’s remaining business (ivecogroup.com).
  • The EC approved the transaction under EU merger control in March 2026, highlighting its support for Europe’s defence sector without harming competition (skadden.com).
  • The acquisition strengthens Leonardo’s integrated land‑defence capabilities amid Europe’s rearmament drive and the EU’s evolving Defence Readiness policy framework (escpstudentsforfinance.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU Commission decide regarding Leonardo's acquisition of Iveco's defence unit?
The European Commission has approved Leonardo's acquisition of Iveco's defence unit, stating the deal is compatible with the EU internal market and EEA Agreement.
How much is Leonardo paying for Iveco's defence unit?
Leonardo is acquiring Iveco's defence unit in a deal valued at €1.7 billion ($1.89 billion).
When was the Leonardo-Iveco acquisition announced?
The acquisition deal was announced at the end of July 2025.
What is the significance of this acquisition for Tata Motors?
Following the sale of Iveco's defence business to Leonardo, Tata Motors is set to submit an all-cash tender offer for Iveco's remaining assets.
Is the Leonardo-Iveco deal compatible with EU market rules?
Yes, the EU Commission confirmed that the deal aligns with the internal market and the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement.

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