Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
UK's Keir Starmer and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed recent peace talks, emphasizing the need for a lasting peace in Ukraine.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tuesday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
Starmer and Zelenskiy discussed progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
