Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius declined a proposal by Howard Lutnick to move the company's headquarters to the US, citing global competition.
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick tried to persuade Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kaellenius a year ago to move the German carmaker's headquarters to the United States, but the CEO turned down the offer, he told German news site The Pioneer.
Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that, while the company was global and would invest in the U.S., it could not be "uprooted".
The CEO added that Lutnick's proposal, made early last year, reflected the fierce global competition for capital that industrial centres in Europe are facing.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which companies are directed and controlled, ensuring accountability and transparency in their operations.
Sustainability in business involves operating in a manner that meets present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, often focusing on environmental and social impacts.
Innovation in finance refers to the introduction of new ideas, products, or processes that improve financial services and operations, often leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience.
Explore more articles in the Finance category