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Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Bolt and Stellantis Plan Autonomous Driving Experiment in Greater Paris by 2028

Overview of the Autonomous Driving Programme

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Estonian ride-hailing firm Bolt and the Greater Paris region are planning to launch an autonomous driving programme in the French capital in 2028, using vehicles from Franco-Italian Stellantis, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Objectives and Timeline

The pilot programme will assess gaps in existing transport services, with an aim to launch commercial operations in Greater Paris, which includes the city's surrounding municipalities, by 2030, the three parties to the agreement said.

Initial Deployment Locations

• Initial deployments are planned across municipalities in the north-west of the metropolitan area

Public Decision-Making and Wider Deployment

• "This experiment will also help inform public decision-making and define the conditions for potential wider deployment," said Patrick Ollier, president of the Metropolis of Greater Paris

Technology Partners and Expansion Plans

• Chinese self-driving tech firm Pony.ai is a potential provider of the autonomous driving technology

• Bolt also plans to test autonomous vehicles on the streets of Madrid during 2027, it said on Wednesday

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Bolt, Greater Paris, and Stellantis to launch an autonomous pilot in Greater Paris in 2028, targeting a 2030 commercial launch
  • Bolt selected NVIDIA’s Alpamayo Stack and Lucid vehicles for European AV programme starting in Madrid in 2027, aiming to scale to 25,000 vehicles and 100,000 by 2035
  • Stellantis is pursuing multiple AV partnerships—including Wayve, Pony.ai, NVIDIA, Uber and Qualcomm—building scalable platforms like STLA AutoDrive for hands‑free and Level 4 robotaxi services

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the autonomous driving programme launch in Greater Paris?
The autonomous driving programme by Bolt and Stellantis is planned to launch in Greater Paris in 2028.
Which companies are involved in the Paris autonomous driving experiment?
The experiment involves Bolt, Stellantis, and the Greater Paris region, with Pony.ai as a potential tech provider.
What is the goal of the autonomous driving pilot programme in Paris?
The goal is to assess transport service gaps and inform public decision-making for potential wider deployment.
Which technology provider might supply the autonomous driving systems?
Chinese self-driving technology firm Pony.ai is a potential provider for the autonomous driving systems.
Will Bolt test autonomous vehicles in other cities?
Yes, Bolt also plans to test autonomous vehicles in Madrid during 2027.

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