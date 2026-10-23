GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
AI-discovered bugs may soon trigger fresh disruptions, cyber experts say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AI-discovered bugs may soon trigger fresh disruptions, cyber experts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance cybersecurity technology Banking

AI Uncovers Software Bugs, Raising Risk of Disruptions in Finance and Government

The Impact of AI on Software Vulnerabilities and Cybersecurity

By Raphael Satter and AJ Vicens

AI Drives Surge in Discovered Vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Advances in artificial intelligence have uncovered a stream of new software vulnerabilities that are almost certain to trigger more disruption along the lines of the outages that percolated across global government websites this week, according to seven cybersecurity professionals who spoke to Reuters.

AI helped drive a doubling of the number of digital flaws discovered year-on-year, according to research due to be published in the coming days by VulnCheck, a Massachusetts-based threat intelligence firm.

Matthew Prince, the chief executive of the digital infrastructure firm Cloudflare, told Reuters he was aware of “a bunch of additional severe vulnerabilities that are present in other pieces of critical software” and predicted busy months ahead as AI surfaced long-hidden weaknesses in the fabric of the internet.  

“I think we’re going to have a couple years where every single week it’s going to feel like the sky is falling,” Prince said in an interview on Thursday.

Recent Outages Highlight Risks

The outages that spread across government sites in Europe and elsewhere beginning on Wednesday happened after the discovery of weaknesses in PHP, a venerable programming language that powers a huge swath of the internet. Operators have been rushing to fix their software in anticipation of mass exploitation and, because some felt they could not patch before hackers jumped in, a subset simply yanked their sites offline until they could make them safe.

VulnCheck researcher Patrick Garrity said the scramble to fix PHP came during an already busy week in cybersecurity. The week also brought disclosures of vulnerabilities PHP alternative Node.js and streaming program Plex, breaches tied to AI gateway LiteLLM and development platform Railway, and the revelation that the Indian certificate authority eMudhra had used an extraordinarily flimsy cryptographic key that potentially put users across the internet at risk.

“If we just saw four or five things like this, this week, I would expect we’re going to see a lot more,” Garrity said. “I think there’s going to be a lot more fire drills for anything that’s internet exposed.”

Accelerated Timelines for Exploit Development

How AI Changes the Game

TIMELINES SHORTENING 

The codebases that run modern programs are sprawling and mistakes, or “bugs,” that open up potential avenues for exploitation often crop up in unexpected places. 

Previously, finding bugs required a baseline level of skill, and taking advantage of those bugs to build digital lockpicks – called “exploits” – could be expected to take weeks or months of work by an experienced professional.

That would in the past have provided defenders a little breathing room to fix bugs and gently roll out software updates.

AI’s Role in Rapid Discovery and Weaponization

AI has effectively thrown those assumptions out the window. Models can find one bug after another by subjecting codebases to round-the-clock scrutiny, and can turn around exploits in hours. Shane Fry, the chief technology officer of Virginia-based RunSafe Security, said the demonstrated performance of AI models over the past few months had effectively laid to rest any doubts over whether they would change the industry.

“What's fundamentally, and unquestionably, changing is the timescale for not only finding vulnerabilities, but how quickly adversaries can weaponize them,” Fry said. 

Debate Over the Severity of AI-Discovered Vulnerabilities

Expert Opinions Split

SCARY MONSTERS

While all the experts Reuters spoke to agreed that defenders’ timelines were getting shorter, they were split on whether AI would lead to a hacker free-for-all.

Daniel Stenberg, the lead developer of the file transfer tool curl, argued the vulnerabilities found by AI models tended to be exotic bugs that were difficult for rogue actors to take advantage of. Ramy Rahman, a senior principal solutions engineer at cybersecurity company ArmorCode, said “more disclosed vulnerabilities do not automatically mean more successful attacks."

Case Study: The PHP Vulnerability

There was tentative evidence of that around the PHP vulnerability that drew worldwide concern this week. Threat intelligence firm Hunt.io said that – like Amazon and Cloudflare – it had seen aggressive attempts to take advantage of the bug. But the firm’s head of research, Esteban Borges, said that, as of 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (1800 GMT), the cybercriminals he tracked appeared to have failed to cobble together a working tool to take advantage of it.

Prince, of Cloudflare, told Reuters he had seen anecdotal evidence of compromises linked to the PHP vulnerability. 

Long-Term Outlook: A Net Positive?

The deluge of AI-driven discoveries might rattle the industry, but would be a net positive in the end, he said, comparing it to slaying the monsters in a haunted house.

The confrontation might be scary, he said, but leaving the monsters to lurk quietly behind closed doors was far worse. 

“The reality is, we’re going to get a lot of this stuff cleaned up,” he said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter and AJ Vicens; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Vulnerability disclosures more than doubled year‑on‑year, with high‑risk flaws skyrocketing over 2× since mid‑2025 (cloud.google.com)
  • Exploit development timelines have collapsed—from weeks or days to mere hours—thanks to AI models and automated patch diffing (anthropic.com)
  • Despite the surge in detection, only a small fraction of AI‑found vulnerabilities are exploited in the wild (around 1–1.3%)—but those exploited occur faster, eroding defenders’ patching window (wwv.vulncheck.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI impacting cybersecurity and software vulnerabilities?
AI is accelerating the discovery of software bugs, leading to a rapid increase in vulnerabilities and potential disruptions.
What recent incidents have been linked to AI-discovered bugs?
Government website outages in Europe, and vulnerabilities in PHP, Node.js, Plex, LiteLLM, and Railway have been linked to AI-driven discoveries.
Why are defenders' timelines getting shorter?
AI can find and exploit vulnerabilities much faster than before, reducing the time defenders have to patch and respond.
Are all AI-discovered vulnerabilities easy to exploit?
Not all; some experts state AI has uncovered exotic bugs that are difficult for hackers to use, but the overall risk has increased.
Which programming language's vulnerability recently caused global concern?
A newly discovered vulnerability in PHP led to widespread concerns and website outages.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Berlin says electricity tax cut will be contingent on budgeting options

Berlin says electricity tax cut will be contingent on budgeting options

Image for Sterling edges up to fresh 17-month high versus euro after UK data

Sterling edges up to fresh 17-month high versus euro after UK data

Image for French malt producer Malteurop acquires Chunlei to expand Chinese capacity

French malt producer Malteurop acquires Chunlei to expand Chinese capacity

Image for Zymeworks licenses experimental lung cancer drug to Roche in up to $813 million deal

Zymeworks licenses experimental lung cancer drug to Roche in up to $813 million deal

Image for Analysis-US airlines favor higher fares over fuller planes as fuel costs squeeze profits

Analysis-US airlines favor higher fares over fuller planes as fuel costs squeeze profits

Image for UK regulator urges tighter private market controls to avoid conflicts of interest

UK regulator urges tighter private market controls to avoid conflicts of interest

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter
Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter
Image for UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar
UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar
Image for Unrest-hit France poised for Moody's ratings verdict
Unrest-hit France poised for Moody's ratings verdict
Image for Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028
Bolt, Stellantis plan autonomous driving experiment in Greater Paris from 2028
Image for Derek Copeland on Mentorship, Education, and Preparing the Next Generation of Financial Leaders
Derek Copeland on Mentorship, Education, and Preparing the Next Generation of Financial Leaders
Image for Exclusive-Dr Reddy's rolls out new generic Ozempic brands amid Obeda supply disruption
Exclusive-Dr Reddy's rolls out new generic Ozempic brands amid Obeda supply disruption
Image for Capital Haus on the Complexity of Global Wealth Advice
Capital Haus on the Complexity of Global Wealth Advice
Image for UK watchdog restricts six private credit firms over anti-money laundering controls
UK watchdog restricts six private credit firms over anti-money laundering controls
Image for Weight-loss drugs fuel protein boom, but with more consumer scrutiny
Weight-loss drugs fuel protein boom, but with more consumer scrutiny
Image for Germany labour union calls for warning strikes in private bank sector
Germany labour union calls for warning strikes in private bank sector
Image for MortgageFree Canada on When to Keep a Rental That Costs You Money Each Month
MortgageFree Canada on When to Keep a Rental That Costs You Money Each Month
Image for Hedge fund returns worsen this week as tech selloff deepens
Hedge fund returns worsen this week as tech selloff deepens
View All Finance Posts