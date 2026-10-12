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BASF would keep Evonik job guarantees in any deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BASF would keep Evonik job guarantees in any deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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BASF Promises to Preserve Evonik Job Guarantees in Potential Acquisition

BASF's Commitment to Evonik's German Workforce and Site Guarantees

Oct 12 (Reuters) - BASF will commit to preserving Evonik's German site and employment guarantees in any takeover of the specialty chemicals maker, two people close to BASF said, amid concerns among politicians and labour representatives in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Details of the Proposed Agreement

The people told Reuters on Monday that BASF was prepared to write such commitments into a possible agreement with Evonik, which rules out compulsory redundancies in Germany until 2032 and requires any job cuts to be voluntary with severance pay.

BASF's Position on Job Guarantees

• "BASF feels bound by this. They would not waver on this," said one of the people

• BASF declined to comment on the information when asked by Reuters

Background on Takeover Talks

• Evonik said in September that BASF had approached it over a possible takeover. People close to the talks later said Evonik had rejected a bid of €10.3 billion ($11.51 billion), or €22.15 per share, as too low

• BASF could raise its offer for Evonik if there were talks between the two companies, two people close to BASF told Reuters on Friday

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Considerations

Union and State Government Responses

• Trade union IG BCE has called for future prospects for Evonik employees and investment commitments for the sites

• The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Evonik is based, said last week that jobs at Evonik and its independent development must not be jeopardised by a takeover

Upcoming Parliamentary Debate

• The state parliament is set to debate the issue on Wednesday

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8947 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander HuebnerWriting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • BASF pledges to uphold Evonik’s employment guarantees in Germany, committing to no compulsory redundancies until at least 2032.
  • Evonik previously rejected BASF’s €10.3 billion offer (~€22.15/share) as too low; BASF may raise the bid if talks resume.
  • Political and union stakeholders—including IG BCE and North Rhine‑Westphalia—demand binding commitments on jobs and investment before approving any deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What job guarantees would BASF honor if it acquires Evonik?
BASF would commit to preserving Evonik's German employment and site guarantees, including voluntary job cuts with severance pay and no compulsory redundancies until 2032.
Why are there concerns about jobs at Evonik?
Politicians, labor representatives, and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia are concerned that a takeover could jeopardize jobs and Evonik's independent development.
Has BASF made a formal bid for Evonik?
BASF approached Evonik about a possible takeover and reportedly made a bid of €10.3 billion, which Evonik rejected as too low.
What are the demands of Evonik's trade union regarding the deal?
The IG BCE trade union is calling for future job prospects for Evonik employees and investment commitments for its sites.
Will BASF consider raising its offer for Evonik?
BASF could raise its offer if negotiations with Evonik continue, according to sources close to the matter.

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