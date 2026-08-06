Apollo Global to Acquire easyJet for $7.7 Billion in Major Private Takeover
Overview of the Apollo Global and easyJet Acquisition
Deal Announcement and Details
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global has agreed to buy European budget carrier easyJet for £5.70 billion ($7.7 billion), the U.S.-based alternative asset manager said on Thursday, announcing the deal after rival suitor Castlelake walked away from its pursuit.
Financial Terms of the Acquisition
($1 = 0.7424 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)