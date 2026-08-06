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Apollo to take easyJet private in $7.7 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Apollo to take easyJet private in $7.7 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Apollo Global to Acquire easyJet for $7.7 Billion in Major Private Takeover

Overview of the Apollo Global and easyJet Acquisition

Deal Announcement and Details

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global has agreed to buy European budget carrier easyJet for £5.70 billion ($7.7 billion), the U.S.-based alternative asset manager said on Thursday, announcing the deal after rival suitor Castlelake walked away from its pursuit.

Financial Terms of the Acquisition

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Apollo’s £7.15/share offer values easyJet at ~£5.7 billion and is deemed a “superior outcome” by easyJet’s board (euronews.com).
  • Castlelake had previously secured board support for a £6.90/share bid (~£5.5 billion) but lost favour when Apollo’s higher offer emerged (easyjet.com).
  • Under UK Takeover Panel rules, Castlelake must decide by August 3 whether to improve or withdraw, while Apollo has until August 7 to make a firm offer (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring easyJet?
Apollo Global has agreed to acquire easyJet in a $7.7 billion deal.
How much is Apollo Global paying for easyJet?
Apollo Global will pay £5.70 billion ($7.7 billion) for easyJet.
Why did Castlelake withdraw from the easyJet deal?
Castlelake walked away from its pursuit, leaving Apollo as the final buyer.
What type of business is Apollo Global?
Apollo Global is a U.S.-based alternative asset manager.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the deal?
The deal uses an exchange rate of $1 = 0.7424 pounds.

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