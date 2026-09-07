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iFAST Global Bank Secures Double Win at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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iFAST Global Bank Secures Double Win at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on September 7, 2026

4 min read
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Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce that iFAST Global Bank has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2026, recognising the bank's commitment to delivering innovative digital banking solutions and enhancing the cross-border banking experience for individuals and businesses.

The awards include:

  • iFAST Global Bank – Best Multi Currency Account United Kingdom 2026

  • iFAST Global Bank – Excellence in Innovation – Cross-Border Digital Banking UK 2026

These awards recognise iFAST Global Bank's continued focus on simplifying international banking through a digitally enabled, multi-currency banking platform that supports seamless cross-border financial management. The bank's innovative approach enables customers to hold and manage multiple major currencies within a single account while benefiting from secure digital banking services and international payment capabilities.

The awards also acknowledge iFAST Global Bank's efforts to combine convenience, accessibility, and operational efficiency within a UK-regulated banking environment. By integrating multi-currency functionality, digital account opening, online and mobile banking, and international payment services into a unified platform, the bank continues to support customers with increasingly global financial needs.

Commenting on the awards, Barnai Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “iFAST Global Bank has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that reflect the evolving needs of globally connected customers. Its multi-currency banking platform, combined with a seamless digital experience and efficient cross-border payment capabilities, provides customers with greater flexibility in managing their finances internationally. These awards recognise iFAST Global Bank's continued investment in innovation, customer-centric banking, and digital transformation. We congratulate the team on these well-deserved achievements."

Over the past year, iFAST Global Bank has continued expanding its digital banking proposition by enhancing its multi-currency current account offering, strengthening international payment capabilities, and delivering an increasingly streamlined customer experience. Customers can manage balances across eleven major currencies within a single account while accessing online and mobile banking services, supporting international transfers and day-to-day banking through a modern digital platform.

The bank's cross-border banking proposition reflects the growing demand for financial solutions that support international lifestyles, global business activities, and cross-border wealth management. With support for multiple currencies, international payment networks including EzRemit, SWIFT and SEPA, and secure digital access, iFAST Global Bank continues to simplify banking for customers who require efficient international financial services.

As a UK-regulated bank authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by both the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, iFAST Global Bank combines digital innovation with a strong regulatory framework. Eligible customer deposits are protected under the UK's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), providing additional confidence for customers using its banking services.

About iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK digital bank backed by iFAST Corporation, an SGX-listed global banking and wealth management platform. The bank provides personal and commercial banking services, including multi-currency current accounts, savings products, international payments, foreign exchange services, and digital banking solutions. Designed to support customers with global financial needs, iFAST Global Bank combines secure digital banking with multi-currency capabilities and cross-border payment services, enabling customers to manage their finances efficiently across multiple jurisdictions.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognise excellence, innovation, and outstanding achievement across the global financial services industry. Each year, the awards celebrate institutions that demonstrate leadership in digital banking, payments, wealth management, fintech, customer experience, operational excellence, and financial innovation.

Award recipients are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that considers qualitative and quantitative factors, including innovation, business performance, customer focus, industry reputation, and contributions to advancing financial services.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading international financial publication providing comprehensive coverage of banking, finance, fintech, wealth management, insurance, capital markets, and global business. Through its international readership and digital platform, the publication delivers news, analysis, thought leadership, and industry insights to financial professionals, institutional investors, business leaders, and policymakers worldwide.

Its annual awards programme recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership while contributing to the continued advancement of the global financial services industry.

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