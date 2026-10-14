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Albert Heijn expects distribution centres to be operational soon after cyber incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Albert Heijn expects distribution centres to be operational soon after cyber incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Albert Heijn Distribution Centres to Resume Operations After Cyber Incident

Overview of the Cyber Incident and Its Impact

Incident Timeline and Response

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn, part of Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize, said it expects its distribution centres to be operational again soon after a cyber incident on Monday temporarily disrupted operations, it said on Wednesday.

Efforts to Restore Operations

• "Overnight, intensive work was carried out to fully restart our distribution centres. We expect all of our distribution centres to be operational again during the course of the day," Albert Heijn said in a statement

Security Measures and Data Protection

Client Data Safety

• Ahold Delhaize said on Tuesday it had ​no indication that client data had ‌been stolen in the cybersecurity incident that forced it to shut down several systems ​in recent days

Precautionary Actions Taken

• The retailer, ⁠which also has major operations ​in other European countries and the US, said on Monday it ​was dealing with a "security issue" on ​its network and had taken several systems offline as ‌a ⁠precaution

Related Incidents and Broader Context

Cyberattack in France

Impact on Store Operations

• The incident coincided with a cyberattack in France that saw refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of stores heating up to ​50 degrees ​Celsius (122 degrees ⁠Fahrenheit), sparking fires and spoiling food

Assessment by Dutch Authorities

• The Dutch National Cyber ​Security Centre has said there ​was ⁠no reason to believe the incident in ⁠the ​Netherlands was linked to issues ​in other countries

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Gianluca Lo Nostro. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Albert Heijn began intensive overnight efforts to fully restart its distribution centres and expects them to be operational during the day following the cyber‑incident. (apnews.com)
  • Ahold Delhaize, Albert Heijn’s parent company, reported no indication that client data was stolen; precautionary shutdowns of systems were employed to safeguard infrastructure. (newsroom.aholddelhaize.com)
  • While the incident disrupted logistics and online services, physical stores remain open. Analysts warn full restoration of all systems may take a few days to up to a week. (marketingtribune.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Albert Heijn's distribution centres?
Albert Heijn's distribution centres were temporarily disrupted due to a cyber incident, but operations are expected to resume soon.
Was any customer data stolen during the cyber incident?
Ahold Delhaize reported no indication that client data was stolen during the cybersecurity incident.
How did Albert Heijn respond to the cyberattack?
Albert Heijn took several systems offline as a precaution and worked intensively overnight to restart its distribution centres.
Is the Albert Heijn incident linked to other European cyberattacks?
The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre stated there is no evidence connecting the Albert Heijn incident to other cyberattacks in Europe.
Who reported on the Albert Heijn cyber incident?
The incident was reported by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Gianluca Lo Nostro, and edited by Mark Potter.

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