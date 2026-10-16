Why Bank Liquidity Forecasts Need More Than One Number

A bank can report a substantial stock of liquid assets and still face a difficult question: will the right cash be available in the right place when an obligation falls due? The answer depends on more than the total shown on a dashboard. Currency, timing, collateral arrangements and operational read…

A bank can report a substantial stock of liquid assets and still face a difficult question: will the right cash be available in the right place when an obligation falls due? The answer depends on more than the total shown on a dashboard. Currency, timing, collateral arrangements and operational readiness can all change what is usable.

Liquidity forecasting is therefore an exercise in preparing decisions under uncertainty. A central estimate helps organise normal funding needs, but it cannot describe every combination of customer withdrawals, market conditions and payment demands. A useful forecast makes those dependencies visible and connects them with actions the bank can execute.

This does not reduce the importance of prudential ratios. It places them alongside a more detailed understanding of the institution's cash flows. For treasury teams and senior management, the objective is to understand both the available resources and the conditions under which those resources may become insufficient or inaccessible.

A balance is different from a funding path

The Basel Committee's Principles for Sound Liquidity Risk Management and Supervision address cash-flow measurement, stress testing, collateral and contingency arrangements. These principles provide a foundational reference for bank liquidity management; applicable requirements depend on national implementation and the institution's circumstances.

A reported balance is a position at a point in time. A funding path shows the sequence of inflows and outflows that changes that position. Two banks with similar opening balances can face different demands if one expects large morning payments while the other receives cash earlier in the day.

An illustrative treasury forecast might show sufficient cash at Friday's close while concealing a Wednesday shortfall. A monthly net figure would be even less informative if the relevant obligations must settle on specific dates. The forecast needs a time horizon and level of detail that match the decisions being made.

This is also why liquidity should remain distinct from profitability. A profitable transaction may tie up cash before it produces income. An accounting gain does not necessarily create immediately available funding. Management reports should explain the relationship without treating these measures as interchangeable.

Assumptions deserve visible ownership

Every forecast contains judgments. Some payments have contractual dates; others depend on customer choices, business activity or market conditions. Presenting all expected flows with the same apparent certainty can obscure the most important sources of risk.

A bank can improve the discussion by identifying which teams supply major assumptions and what evidence supports them. Treasury may coordinate the forecast, while relationship managers, lending teams and payment operations hold information that affects its accuracy. Ownership should include a responsibility to report material changes promptly.

Consider an illustrative corporate client planning an acquisition. Its usual account behaviour may not describe its funding needs during completion. Historical averages remain informative, but knowledge of the event could matter more for the relevant week. The forecast process needs a route for that information to reach the people managing liquidity.

Assumptions should also carry review dates. A behavioural estimate that performed well in a stable period can become less useful after a product change or shift in the customer base. Updating the estimate should involve an explanation of what changed, rather than silently replacing one number with another.

Customer behaviour can change together

The Financial Stability Board's 2024 report on depositor behaviour and liquidity risks examines lessons from the March 2023 banking turmoil. It supports close attention to the interaction between confidence, funding characteristics and depositor decisions, without establishing a single withdrawal pattern for every bank.

The analytical challenge is dependence. A forecast can underestimate stress if it treats several customers' actions as unrelated when those customers respond to similar incentives or information. Diversity in account names does not necessarily mean diversity in behaviour.

For example, several businesses may depend on the same industry funding cycle. Their withdrawals could rise together when financing becomes harder. Another group may respond to the same rate comparison or online discussion. These are illustrative mechanisms to examine, rather than predictions about any particular depositor group.

Segmentation should therefore help explain behaviour. A complicated classification that cannot inform a decision may be less useful than a smaller set of clearly understood groups. The bank should also examine whether its data remain representative as customers and products change.

Intraday demands require their own view

The Basel Committee's intraday liquidity monitoring tools complement broader liquidity management by focusing on payment and settlement activity within the day. Their relevance is the distinction between eventually receiving cash and having it available when a payment must be made.

Treasury and operations teams need a common understanding of payment priorities, expected receipt timing and constraints imposed by settlement arrangements. A late inflow can matter even when the total amount arrives as expected. An operational delay can therefore create a funding problem without changing the underlying commercial transaction.

In an illustrative exercise, a bank could examine what happens if a major expected receipt arrives later than planned while other time-critical obligations remain due. The purpose is to identify the point of pressure and the response available at that time, rather than assume the end-of-day balance resolves the issue.

This perspective also changes the meaning of an operational incident. A disrupted messaging service, delayed reconciliation or unavailable decision-maker can affect the bank's ability to deploy resources. Funding analysis and service-continuity planning need to meet where those dependencies overlap.

Stress scenarios should change the decision

The Basel Committee's 2018 Stress testing principles address governance, methodology and the use of stress testing in risk management. A practical implication is that a scenario should inform decisions rather than exist only as a recurring report.

Different scenarios can expose different weaknesses. One may involve institution-specific pressure, another broader market disruption, and a third a combination. The bank should explain the assumptions and limitations of each rather than present the result as a precise forecast of an unknowable event.

A scenario becomes more useful when management can identify the action it would trigger. If available funding falls below an internal threshold, who investigates, who escalates and who decides whether to adjust activity? An alert without a decision route may only produce another meeting.

Management actions require scrutiny too. A model may assume the bank can sell assets, attract deposits or reduce new lending quickly. Those responses have practical constraints and may be less effective when other institutions are attempting similar actions. Their timing and potential effects should be examined rather than treated as automatic offsets.

Available assets must be operationally usable

An asset's marketability and its usefulness in a specific funding arrangement are related but distinct questions. Documentation, location, eligibility and the ability to complete required steps can affect whether the bank can obtain cash when needed.

The Basel Committee's October 2024 progress report on liquidity lessons from the 2023 turmoil examines outflows, liquidity risk factors and supervisory monitoring tools. The broader management lesson is to examine how reported resources interact with the conditions of stress, rather than infer readiness from a headline total.

A contingency plan should identify a sequence of feasible actions and the teams required to execute them. Contact details, approval authority and alternative arrangements should be maintained. If a critical step depends on one unavailable person, the apparent option may not be dependable.

Testing can reveal gaps that are difficult to see in a policy document. A bank might discover that an expected file is not produced at the required time or that a necessary confirmation follows a different timetable. Addressing these issues in advance can make an existing funding resource more useful without changing its nominal size.

Forecast error should be investigated intelligently

Comparing forecast and actual cash flows can help distinguish a weak assumption from an unexpected event. The comparison needs enough detail to show why the error occurred. A correct aggregate total can conceal large offsetting mistakes.

For instance, an overestimate of deposit inflows may be offset by an overestimate of lending outflows. The net result looks accurate, but neither component is dependable. A later period in which the errors do not cancel could expose the weakness.

The response should avoid rewarding teams for simply predicting conservatively. Persistent overestimation of funding needs can tie up resources and make the forecast less useful for ordinary decisions. The aim is an understandable central estimate, clearly separated from prudent buffers and stress assumptions.

Some uncertainty cannot be removed through better data. In those cases, the forecast should identify the range of plausible outcomes and the decision most sensitive to it. Precision in a spreadsheet should not be confused with confidence in the underlying behaviour.

Technology should improve explanation

Automation can accelerate data collection, reconciliation and scenario production. Its value depends on whether users can trace a movement back to the relevant input or assumption. A faster forecast that nobody can explain creates a different form of operational dependence.

Technology changes should therefore be tested against representative business conditions, including late inputs and unusual transactions. Teams need to know which figures are confirmed, estimated or missing. A silent substitution for unavailable data can make a report appear more complete than it is.

For senior leaders, the useful output is a connected explanation: what changed, which assumptions matter, where usable liquidity sits and what the bank can do next. That explanation should remain accessible when the normal reporting process is under pressure.

Bank liquidity management ultimately concerns the ability to meet obligations as they arise. A forecast supports that purpose when it links resources, behaviour and execution across several time horizons. Its credibility comes from clear assumptions and tested choices, together with an honest account of what remains uncertain.

This article provides general analysis of bank treasury practice and is not institution-specific financial or regulatory advice.

References

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Principles for Sound Liquidity Risk Management and Supervision — 2008

https://www.bis.org/publications/200809-guidelines-principles-sound-liquidity-risk-management-and-supervision

Financial Stability Board — Depositor Behaviour and Interest Rate and Liquidity Risks in the Financial System — 2024

https://www.fsb.org/2024/10/depositor-behaviour-and-interest-rate-and-liquidity-risks-in-the-financial-system-lessons-from-the-march-2023-banking-turmoil/

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Monitoring tools for intraday liquidity management — 2013

https://www.bis.org/publications/201304-standards-monitoring-tools-intraday-liquidity-management

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Stress testing principles — 2018

https://www.bis.org/publications/201810-guidelines-stress-testing-principles

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — The 2023 banking turmoil and liquidity risk a progress report — 2024

https://www.bis.org/publications/2023-banking-turmoil-and-liquidity-risk-progress-report

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