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Volkswagen's workers threaten strikes unless it reinstates wage deals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen's workers threaten strikes unless it reinstates wage deals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Volkswagen Workers Warn of Strikes Unless Wage Deals Are Reinstated

Volkswagen Faces Labour Unrest Over Wage Deal Cancellations

By Christoph Steitz

Background of the Dispute

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen workers on Friday threatened strikes from January unless Europe's top automaker reverses a recent cancellation of wage deals by the end of next week.

The dispute over planned cutbacks came to a head last month when Volkswagen terminated almost all wage deals with German workers, putting long-standing labour standards including working hours and holiday pay up for renegotiation.

Planned Job Cuts and Restructuring

Volkswagen plans to cut 100,000 jobs and could close up to four plants in Germany in what would be its biggest-ever overhaul, as it faces fierce Chinese competition, billions in tariff costs and a costly shift to electric vehicles.

Union Response and Strike Threats

"We are giving the company until the end of October to withdraw this notice of termination," IG Metall's chief negotiator Thorsten Groeger said in Hanover, where unions and management are meeting for a fresh round of talks.

"Otherwise a massive process will be set in motion which, let me make this clear, will pave the way for industrial action at Volkswagen," he added.

Timeline for Potential Strikes

Industrial action typically encompasses strikes, which are ruled out before January 1 under a current truce. Volkswagen's management "should mark this date clearly in their diaries", Groeger said.

Company and Union Positions

Union Accusations

The union accuses the German carmaker of shirking commitments made in a landmark deal in late 2024, while Volkswagen says it is pursuing every available option to cut costs and safeguard competitiveness.

Management's Cost-Cutting Measures

Volkswagen's works council said on Monday that the company's executive board plans to freeze the salaries of 660,000 staff worldwide until 2030.

Works Council's Expectations

"We know which operating conditions have changed, but we also know which ones were foreseeable, and we expect the highest-paid management board in this country to work with us to find a solution," said works council chief Daniela Cavallo.

Negotiation Timeline and Alternatives

Volkswagen has declined to comment on specific cost-cutting and restructuring actions it may pursue in German wage negotiations which are due to begin in early December at the latest, with Groeger calling for a start on November 24.

Transfer Company as a Solution

One option could be a so-called transfer company, set up with support from the federal employment agency to retrain workers and help them find new jobs outside Volkswagen.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Rachel More; Editing by Ludwig Burger, Linda Pasquini and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • VW terminated multiple wage and framework agreements effective end‑2026, prompting union ire and strike threat from Jan 1, 2027 unless reversed by end‑October 2026 (igmetall.de)
  • Restructuring includes cutting around 100,000 jobs globally and possibly closing up to four German plants as VW battles tariffs, Chinese competition and EV transition pressures (investing.com)
  • VW also considering freezing salaries—possibly until 2030—complicating labour talks against union demand of 5 % pay rise (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Volkswagen workers threatening to strike?
Volkswagen workers are threatening strikes because the company cancelled almost all wage deals, leading to concerns over working hours, holiday pay, and job security.
What is Volkswagen's proposed plan regarding jobs in Germany?
Volkswagen plans to cut up to 100,000 jobs and potentially close four plants in Germany as part of a major restructuring effort.
What actions might be taken if Volkswagen does not reinstate wage deals?
If Volkswagen does not reinstate wage deals by the end of October, unions plan to initiate industrial action, including the possibility of strikes from January.
When are the next wage negotiations scheduled?
Wage negotiations between Volkswagen and unions are scheduled to begin in early December, with calls from unions to start negotiations on November 24.
How is Volkswagen planning to support employees affected by job cuts?
One option considered is to set up a transfer company, supported by the federal employment agency, to retrain affected workers and help them find new jobs outside Volkswagen.

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