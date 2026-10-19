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UK's Healey rules out capital gains tax increase in budget, Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey rules out capital gains tax increase in budget, Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Taxation Markets UK Policy

UK Rules Out Capital Gains Tax Increase, Focuses on Growth and Bank Levy

British Finance Minister's Budget Decisions and Economic Strategy

Capital Gains Tax Policy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey has rejected calls to raise capital gains tax in his first budget on October 28, opting instead to prioritise economic growth and business investment, the Times reported on Monday.

Reasons for Ruling Out Increase

• Healey ruled out the move after being warned that higher capital gains taxes could ultimately reduce government revenues if wealthy individuals left Britain or delayed selling assets, the Times said

Treasury's Response

• Britain's Treasury declined to comment, saying that “decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals.”

Alternative Revenue Measures

Bank Levy as Main Revenue Source

• The budget's main revenue-raising measure will be a levy on banks, with the proceeds used to fund a targeted, temporary package of cost-of-living support, the report said

Fiscal Pressures and Spending Plans

• Healey is under pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax at his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for more defence spending and expanded social care.

Further Details on Capital Gains Tax

Comparison with Income Tax

• The Financial Times reported last week that Healey had ruled out raising capital gains tax to match income tax rates, though a smaller increase was reported to be under consideration

Current Rates and Revenue

• Capital gains tax, currently charged at ​18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for ​higher-rate taxpayers, raised £24 billion ($31.92 billion) in the 2025/26 tax year

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7517 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey dismissed proposals to align CGT with income tax—18%/24% vs 20%/40%—citing warnings it could deter investment or lead wealthy taxpayers to delay asset sales or leave the UK (marketscreener.com)
  • The Treasury refrained from commenting, maintaining that tax decisions are for the Chancellor to announce at fiscal events, not in response to speculation (marketscreener.com)
  • As an alternative revenue route, Healey is considering raising a bank levy to help fund temporary cost‑of‑living measures, rather than increasing CGT (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the UK government rule out a capital gains tax increase in the budget?
Yes, UK finance minister John Healey has ruled out increasing capital gains tax in the October 28 budget.
What revenue-raising measure will the UK budget introduce?
The main revenue-raising measure will be a levy on banks, with proceeds funding targeted cost-of-living support.
Why did John Healey reject raising capital gains tax?
Healey ruled out the move after warnings that higher capital gains taxes could reduce revenues if wealthy individuals left or delayed asset sales.
What are the current capital gains tax rates in the UK?
Capital gains tax is charged at 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for higher-rate taxpayers.

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