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UK's FTSE 100 pauses as hot inflation report outweighs energy boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 pauses as hot inflation report outweighs energy boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Hot UK Inflation Stalls FTSE 100 Despite Gains in Energy Stocks

Market Reaction to UK Inflation and Sector Performance

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed on Wednesday as hotter-than-expected inflation reinforced bets on the Bank of England (BoE) increasing interest rates, overshadowing gains in oil majors that tracked firmer crude prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 10,723.02 points by 1022 GMT, after two sessions of declines in a row. The midcap FTSE 250 was muted at 0.02%.

Key Drivers Behind Market Movements

Rising Inflation and Interest Rate Expectations

• UK inflation rose to 3.5% in September, above economists' expectations of 3.4%, as the US-Israel war on Iran pushed up energy prices

• Money markets are pricing in a 98.8% probability of a 25-basis-point BoE rate hike in November, according to LSEG data

Potential Economic Impact

• "We're likely to see both haulage and agriculture hit hard — sectors that get food and goods to our doors, and a sustained rise here could cause a really nasty second-round shock," Nick Saunders, CEO of online investment platform Webull UK, said

Government Borrowing and Fiscal Concerns

• Finance minister John Healey came under pressure ahead of next week's budget after official data showed government borrowing beat forecasts for a second straight month, pushing public debt above £3 trillion ($4.01 trillion)

Sector Performance Highlights

Energy and Oil Stocks

• Energy stocks gained 1.1%, as oil prices rose 1.2% as escalating Middle East tensions fuelled fears of supply disruptions [O/R]

• Oil-linked stocks gained, with BP and Shell among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 as crude prices climbed

Asset Managers and Midcap Movers

• Asset manager Aberdeen Group, among top losers on the FTSE 100, fell 3.5% after flagging a slower-than-expected return to adviser-segment inflows

• Midcaps: bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords dropped about 9%, the steepest on the FTSE 250, after first-half results

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • UK inflation reached 3.5% in September—above forecasts and up from August’s 3.1%—boosted by surging energy prices amid Middle East tensions (reddit.com)
  • Money markets now price a very high probability (around 91%) of a 25bp Bank of England rate hike at the November 5 meeting (bluegamma.io)
  • Aberdeen Group shares fell ~3.4% as persistent adviser‑segment outflows continued to weigh on recovery hopes, despite growth in its interactive investor platform (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 pause despite gains in energy stocks?
The FTSE 100 was little changed as higher UK inflation increased expectations for a Bank of England rate hike, outweighing gains in oil majors.
How much did UK inflation rise in September?
UK inflation rose to 3.5% in September, surpassing economists' expectations of 3.4%.
What is the expected action from the Bank of England after the inflation report?
Money markets are pricing in a 98.8% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England in November.
Which sectors are likely to be hit hardest by inflation, according to experts?
Haulage and agriculture are expected to be hardest hit, which could lead to a second-round shock for consumers.
What impacted public debt and government borrowing figures in the UK?
Government borrowing exceeded forecasts for a second month in a row, pushing public debt above £3 trillion.

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