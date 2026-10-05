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Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Energy Ukraine Siemens infrastructure

Naftogaz Considers Siemens Gas-Turbine Compressors to Strengthen Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Naftogaz and Siemens Energy Collaboration to Bolster Ukraine's Energy Security

Background and Recent Developments

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state oil and gas company Naftogaz is considering buying five gas-turbine compressor units from Germany's Siemens Energy, its energy ministry said on Monday, after the companies signed an agreement to expand cooperation on energy.

The talks took place on Sunday during a visit to Ukraine by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and a delegation of German companies.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

Areas of Cooperation

According to a memorandum of understanding signed that day, Siemens and Naftogaz will cooperate on energy security and infrastructure protection, the modernization of underground gas storage facilities, and technical aspects of power generation.

Agreements and Economic Impact

German officials said executives from companies who travelled with Merz had signed 14 agreements with the Ukrainian government and businesses worth roughly €6.6 billion ($7.39 billion).

Context: Threats to Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Russian Attacks on Energy Facilities

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure in an effort to leave the population without electricity and heating ahead of the winter cold.

Industry sources say Russia has been targeting Ukrainian gas fields, pipeline compressors, and gas treatment and processing equipment.

Future Prospects and Additional Talks

Potential Contract Details

Neither Naftogaz nor the ministry disclosed the potential contract's value or delivery dates for the equipment.

Distributed Power Generation Initiatives

Siemens Energy Gas Turbine Units

The ministry also reported talks on using 12 Siemens Energy gas turbine units in Ukraine for distributed power generation, but gave no more details.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Naftogaz and Siemens Energy signed a memorandum during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Kyiv visit on October 4–5, 2026, covering compressors, storage modernization, infrastructure protection, and distributed generation exploration (5 units, 12 turbines) (kmu.gov.ua)
  • The energy cooperation is part of a broader €155 million portfolio of Germany‑Ukraine energy agreements signed at the Ukrainian‑German Business Forum, supporting resilience amid intensifying Russian winter attacks on energy infrastructure (wz.lviv.ua)
  • Russia has sharply escalated attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid—daily strikes, drone and missile attacks—intensifying ahead of winter to disrupt heating and electricity supply, underscoring the urgency for such energy reinforcements (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Naftogaz considering purchasing from Siemens?
Naftogaz is considering buying five gas-turbine compressor units from Siemens Energy.
What was signed between Naftogaz and Siemens Energy?
Naftogaz and Siemens Energy signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on energy security, infrastructure protection, and gas storage modernization.
Why is energy infrastructure a concern for Ukraine?
Ukraine's energy infrastructure is a concern due to intensified Russian attacks on gas fields, pipelines, and compressors, aiming to disrupt electricity and heating supply.
Were the contract value or delivery dates disclosed?
No, neither Naftogaz nor the ministry disclosed the potential contract's value or delivery dates.
How much were the agreements signed by German companies in Ukraine worth?
German companies signed agreements with Ukraine worth approximately €6.6 billion ($7.39 billion).

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