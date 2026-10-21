GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Finance

UK regulator ends Home REIT investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Regulator Ends Home REIT Probe, Company Shares Surge on FCA Decision

FCA Investigation Closure and Market Impact

By Kirstin Ridley

Regulatory Decision and Share Performance

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator has closed its two-year investigation into London-listed Home REIT, a British social housing company, although the watchdog said on Wednesday that it supported an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Financial Conduct Authority ended the probe without taking any action, helping send the company's beleaguered shares 3.7% higher at the market close, their biggest daily percentage gain since June.

FCA Statement and Future Considerations

"We have carefully considered the case and believe the best way forward is to support the Serious Fraud Office's ongoing investigation," an FCA spokesperson said. The watchdog is reserving its rights to review its decision if new information comes to light.

Company Response and Ongoing Investigations

Home REIT's Cooperation

Home REIT's Chair Michael O'Donnell said the FCA investigation was closed following the company's "extensive cooperation".

Serious Fraud Office Actions

The UK Serious Fraud Office, however, arrested six people in January in an estimated £300 million ($401 million) bribery and fraud investigation. Seven sites were searched, including a home in the Italian city of Venice.

Background on Home REIT

Company History and Fundraising

Home REIT, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, bought properties across Britain, raising more than £850 million in its first three years of trading.

Business Model and Social Impact

The company told investors their funds would help to buy and restore properties that would be block-let to publicly funded charities and community interest companies to house rough sleepers, veterans and people struggling with addiction. Rent payments would generate returns for investors.

Controversy and Legal Actions

Viceroy Research Report and Share Suspension

But a report by short-seller Viceroy Research in November 2022 raised concerns that included the valuation of the properties and the ability of the tenants to pay rent. The company rejected the allegations, but its shares were temporarily suspended from trading in January 2023.

Investor Lawsuit

More than 800 investors are suing Home REIT, alleging they were misled about the security of the company's rental income, its financial strength and its stated social impact.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7474 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • UK regulator FCA ends its investigation into Home REIT (covering Sept 22 2020 to Jan 3 2023) without action, but preserves its rights and backs the Serious Fraud Office’s ongoing criminal case. (tradingview.com)
  • Home REIT’s shares rose sharply—up around 3.7% (or 8.5% in some trading reports)—following the announcement of the FCA closing its probe. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The SFO investigation remains active—six people arrested in January 2026 over an estimated £300 million fraud and bribery probe, including raids across the UK and in Venice. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK financial regulator end its investigation into Home REIT?
The Financial Conduct Authority closed its investigation after careful consideration and extensive cooperation from Home REIT, with no action taken, while choosing to support the Serious Fraud Office's ongoing probe.
What is the UK Serious Fraud Office investigating regarding Home REIT?
The Serious Fraud Office is investigating Home REIT over an estimated £300 million bribery and fraud case, having arrested six people and searched multiple sites.
How did Home REIT's share price respond to the closure of the FCA probe?
Home REIT shares rose by 3.7%, their biggest daily percentage gain since June, following news of the FCA probe closure.
What were the allegations against Home REIT?
Allegations included concerns over property valuation, tenants' ability to pay rent, and misleading investors about income security, financial strength, and social impact.
How many investors are suing Home REIT and why?
More than 800 investors are suing Home REIT, claiming they were misled about the security of rental income, financial stability, and social benefit claims.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared

As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared

Image for Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?

Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?

Image for US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid

US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid

Image for Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks

Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks

Image for Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks

Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks

Image for Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday

Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level
Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level
Image for EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27
EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27
Image for Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says
Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says
Image for Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip
Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip
Image for Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Image for Fineco CEO says keeping technology in-house key as AI use grows
Fineco CEO says keeping technology in-house key as AI use grows
Image for Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest
Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest
Image for Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28
Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28
Image for Nvidia's Huang hails Europe's AI potential, flanked by robot ducks
Nvidia's Huang hails Europe's AI potential, flanked by robot ducks
Image for EBay to lay off 9% of workforce in push to simplify operations, internal memo shows
EBay to lay off 9% of workforce in push to simplify operations, internal memo shows
Image for Exclusive-Hungary considers replacing Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project
Exclusive-Hungary considers replacing Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project
Image for Russia says it will send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday
Russia says it will send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday
View All Finance Posts