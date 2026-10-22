GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Changes Investment Rules: Local Projects to be Judged Collectively

Overview of the New Investment Assessment Approach

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain will assess public investment projects in the same area together rather than individually, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, part of a revamp of government rules aimed at helping overlooked parts of the country.

The changes to the "Green Book", the framework for judging projects for public spending, will be set out in finance minister John Healey's budget on October 28.

Key Features of the Green Book Reform

They will let local and regional authorities bundle projects such as housing and transport into a single "place-based" case, rather than having each judged separately.

Highlights from the Announcement

Here are the key points of the announcement:

Statements and Policy Changes

• "Communities have been let down for years by outdated rules that haven't properly looked at what's needed to unlock their potential," Burnham said in a statement after meeting English regional mayors

• The reforms build on Healey's decision to cut the Green Book's headline discount rate to 3% from 3.5%, which makes long-term infrastructure projects away from London and other more productive regions more likely to pass Treasury appraisal

• Healey's budget will also include a roadmap for fiscal devolution, setting out plans to give regional leaders control over a share of some national taxes

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Public projects in the same locality can be grouped into a single business case (‘place‑based’), improving coherence and appeal in Treasury appraisals.
  • The Green Book’s discount rate is being lowered from 3.5 % to 3 %, boosting the viability of long‑term infrastructure investments in less affluent regions.
  • The October 28 Budget will include a fiscal devolution roadmap enabling regional mayors to retain shares of income tax and business rates—and end reliance on central grants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is the UK making to public investment project assessments?
Britain will now judge public investment projects in the same area collectively, rather than assessing each project individually.
What is the Green Book and how is it being reformed?
The Green Book is the UK's framework for evaluating public spending projects. The reforms will allow local and regional authorities to bundle projects in a 'place-based' case and cut the headline discount rate to 3%.
Who announced the changes to the public investment rules?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the changes, with further details to be outlined in finance minister John Healey's budget.
How will fiscal devolution be addressed in the new budget?
John Healey's budget will include a roadmap for fiscal devolution, giving regional leaders more control over a share of national taxes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall

European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall

Image for Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms

Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms

Image for Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports

Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports

Image for Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs

Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs

Image for Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says

Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says

Image for Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany

Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Image for India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says
India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says
Image for ADNOC's XRG in talks to buy stake in Eni's Libya oil and gas business, sources say
ADNOC's XRG in talks to buy stake in Eni's Libya oil and gas business, sources say
Image for French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
Image for P&G warns of bigger cost hit from oil prices, even as consumer demand holds up
P&G warns of bigger cost hit from oil prices, even as consumer demand holds up
Image for UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk
UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk
Image for European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules
European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules
Image for Blackstone's Schwarzman says widening credit spreads a chance to capture higher returns
Blackstone's Schwarzman says widening credit spreads a chance to capture higher returns
Image for UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021
UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021
Image for Prada shows resilience in tough luxury market, hot weather weighs on shop traffic
Prada shows resilience in tough luxury market, hot weather weighs on shop traffic
Image for UK stocks slip as banks drag; earnings in focus
UK stocks slip as banks drag; earnings in focus
Image for Volkswagen de Mexico and union reach early deal, avert strike
Volkswagen de Mexico and union reach early deal, avert strike
View All Finance Posts