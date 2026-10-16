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UK competition regulator targets Microsoft's business software grip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK competition regulator targets Microsoft's business software grip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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UK Competition Authority Targets Microsoft’s Dominance in Business Software

Competition and Markets Authority’s Investigation into Microsoft

Proposed Strategic Market Status for Microsoft

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog proposed on Friday to designate Microsoft with "strategic market status" in business software, a move that could pave the way for interventions in how the US tech major bundles products such as Excel, Teams and its Copilot AI assistant.

Details of the Investigation

The Competition and Markets Authority launched in May an investigation into whether Microsoft's bundling of its business software products, which have around 20 million monthly users across the UK, was uncompetitive.

Findings on Microsoft’s Market Position

The regulator found that the company has a strong position across key areas of digital activity, including personal computer operating systems and productivity software suites, and that its strength in business software comes from the barriers customers face when switching.

Microsoft’s Response

A Microsoft spokesperson said it did not share the CMA's views in its proposed decision.

"All our products — including Copilot — are open and interoperable, giving customers the ability to use them alongside competing services," the spokesperson said.

Further Areas of Assessment by the CMA

AI Tools and Competition

The CMA is also further assessing whether customers can freely choose AI tools and whether rivals can compete with Copilot, whether the company's bundling of security products limits choice, and the impact of its licensing practices on customers' cloud deployment options.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The regulator will invite views on the proposed designation and will then make a final decision by February.

Broader Implications for the Tech Industry

Other Companies with Strategic Market Status

If the proposal goes through, it would make Microsoft the third company subject to Britain's new digital market powers. Google received strategic market status in online search and in mobile platforms, and Apple received strategic market status in mobile platforms, all in October 2025.

Recent Actions Against Google

Conduct Requirements and Transparency

In June this year, the CMA imposed new conduct requirements on Google's search services, including allowing publishers to stop their content being used to power the US tech major's AI features.

It also ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft faces possible regulation under the UK’s new digital markets regime, becoming the third tech firm under “strategic market status” after Google and Apple.
  • The CMA’s investigation highlights competitive risks in bundling, interoperability, AI tool choice, security, and cloud licensing practices.
  • A consultation on Microsoft’s proposed status will conclude ahead of a final decision due by February 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's Competition and Markets Authority investigating about Microsoft?
The CMA is investigating whether Microsoft's bundling of business software products, like Excel, Teams, and Copilot, creates unfair competition.
What does 'strategic market status' mean for Microsoft?
It is a proposed designation by the CMA that could allow interventions in Microsoft's software bundling practices to ensure fair competition.
How many users does Microsoft's business software reportedly have in the UK?
Microsoft's business software products have around 20 million monthly users across the UK.
What concerns does the CMA have about Microsoft's software bundling?
The CMA is concerned bundling may limit customer choice and hinder competition, especially with products like Copilot and security software.
When will the CMA make a final decision on Microsoft's status?
The regulator will make a final decision on Microsoft’s strategic market status by February.

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