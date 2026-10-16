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Finance

UK clears Axel Springer takeover of Telegraph newspaper group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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UK Clears Axel Springer Takeover of Telegraph Newspaper Group for Acquisition

Government Decision on Axel Springer’s Telegraph Media Group Acquisition

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Friday she would not refer Axel Springer's planned purchase of the Telegraph Media Group to a more detailed competition investigation, clearing the way for the deal to proceed.

Background of the Acquisition

Nandy said the Public Interest Intervention Notice, known as PIIN, issued in January 2024, along with the related public interest merger reference order, had ceased to be in force as a result of her decision.

Details of the Minister’s Statement

"I will not be referring this matter to a more in-depth 'Phase 2' investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority," she said in a written statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Lisa Nandy formally announced the PIIN and related scrutiny were no longer in force, meaning no further in-depth Competition and Markets Authority review will take place.
  • Axel Springer’s all‑cash £575 million bid for Telegraph Media Group has cleared UK regulatory hurdles, with prior clearance also received from DCMS in April 2026.
  • The deal concludes a three‑year ownership saga and is expected to accelerate the Telegraph’s digital transformation and international expansion while preserving editorial independence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who approved the Axel Springer takeover of the Telegraph Media Group?
Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy approved the takeover and decided not to refer it for further competition investigation.
What was the outcome of the Public Interest Intervention Notice for the deal?
The Public Interest Intervention Notice ceased to be in force, allowing the Axel Springer- Telegraph deal to proceed.
Will there be a detailed competition investigation into the Axel Springer acquisition?
No, Lisa Nandy stated she would not refer the matter to a Phase 2 investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.
When was the decision not to refer the takeover for further investigation announced?
The decision was announced on October 16.

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