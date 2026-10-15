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Finance

TomTom to cut 200 jobs in reorganisation, targets €21 million in savings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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TomTom to Cut 200 Jobs Worldwide Amid Reorganisation for AI-driven Growth

TomTom Announces Global Job Cuts and Strategic Shift

Overview of Job Reductions and Financial Impact

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dutch digital mapping specialist TomTom NV said on Thursday it would cut 200 jobs globally as part of a reorganisation expected to generate annualised savings of about €21 million ($23.6 million).

Strategic Investments and Partnerships

Focus on TomTom Orbis and AI-driven Solutions

The company, which has been investing lately in its new mapping platform, TomTom Orbis, is gradually shifting its focus towards partnerships to develop new driving solutions, working with Microsoft on generative AI and with Mitsubishi Electric on automated driving, among others.

Growth Opportunities in Automated Driving and Location Intelligence

"We see significant growth opportunities in automated driving and location intelligence, driven by AI," CEO Mike Schoofs said in a statement.

Financial Guidance and Restructuring Charges

Updated Operating Margin and Cost Savings

TomTom raised its 2026 operating margin guidance to around 4% from 3% previously, including the impact of a €15 million restructuring charge in the fourth quarter.

"It reflects our stronger performance year to date, as well as lower expected salary costs in Q4 resulting from the organizational realignment," the company said.

Narrowed Revenue Expectations

TomTom also narrowed its full-year revenue expectations to between €505 and €530 million from the €495 to €555 million previously expected.

Previous Job Cuts and Ongoing AI Strategy

It already cut 300 jobs in 2025 as part of an organizational realignment to embrace AI as part of its product-led strategy.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • 200 job cuts globally to achieve ~€21 million in annualised savings.
  • Operating margin guidance raised to ~4 %, factoring in a €15 million restructuring charge.
  • Revenue guidance narrowed to €505‑530 million, reflecting stronger performance and cost control.
  • Investment continues in Orbis mapping platform and AI‑driven automotive partnerships (e.g., Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is TomTom cutting 200 jobs?
TomTom is cutting 200 jobs globally as part of a reorganisation to generate €21 million in annual savings and align with its product-led, AI-driven strategy.
What cost savings does TomTom expect from the reorganisation?
TomTom expects to achieve approximately €21 million in annualised savings as a result of the organisational restructuring.
What is TomTom's focus following the restructuring?
TomTom is focusing on partnerships and growth opportunities in automated driving and location intelligence, driven by AI technology.
How has TomTom adjusted its financial guidance for 2026?
TomTom raised its 2026 operating margin guidance to around 4% from 3%, incorporating the effects of restructuring and cost savings.
What products and partnerships are part of TomTom's strategic shift?
TomTom is investing in its new mapping platform Orbis and partnering with companies like Microsoft on generative AI and Mitsubishi Electric on automated driving.

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