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Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV with SpaceX thrusters - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV with SpaceX thrusters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Automotive Electric Vehicles

Tesla Unveils Next-Generation Roadster Sports EV With SpaceX Thrusters

Overview of Tesla's Next-Generation Roadster Launch

By Abhirup Roy

Unveiling and Features

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster equipped with thrusters on Thursday, nearly nine years after it first showed a next-generation version of its electric sports car and said it would start production in 2028.

SpaceX Collaboration and Demonstration

Tesla demonstrated the two-seater vehicle, developed in collaboration with CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, showing it driving upside down on a ramp using a suction system and turning in the air and landing using in-built thrusters. The use and legality of such features on public roads were not immediately clear.

Financial Impact and Symbolism

Musk has played down the car's importance to Tesla's finances, describing it in 2023 as a "small potato situation" that would not "move the needle in a major way financially."

But the car still carries symbolic weight. 

Analyst Perspective

"Tesla does not currently have a halo car, or high-performance luxury vehicle designed to showcase an automaker's best engineering and technology. The Roadster will be Tesla's new halo car," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said in a note last month.

Pricing and Variants

Musk and other executives did not specify any target prices at Thursday's event, although Tesla nearly a decade ago quoted a base price of $200,000 for the vehicle.

Tesla's reservation page for the Roadster after Thursday's event showed a "Performance" version of the vehicle requiring a $50,000 deposit and a "Thrust" version with "acceleration thrusters" requiring a $250,000 deposit. A "Rocket" variant, which Tesla says is "invite only", is described as a single-seat model with a "full flight system".

Performance and Production Timeline

The Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than one second and can hit a top speed of over 230 mph, Musk said at a SpaceX ​test site in McGregor, Texas.

Tesla revealed a prototype of the car in 2017 and said then that deliveries would begin in 2020.

Musk had set high expectations in 2017, saying a four-seat Roadster would travel 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge.

Sales Expectations

Goldstein expects Tesla to sell around 2,000 Roadsters a year — a fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles Tesla sold last year.

Historical Context and Company Evolution

The original Roadster, released in 2008 and on sale until 2012, was Tesla's first-ever EV and used a Lotus Elise chassis. It helped change the world's view of what an electric vehicle could be. The company has since been known for its Model Y and Model X SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans.

Shift to AI and Robotics

The reveal of the second-generation Roadster also comes amid a sharp shift in Tesla's focus to artificial intelligence-led self-driving tech and robotics, from manufacturing cars for human drivers. 

This year, Tesla stopped selling Model S and X vehicles to make space for production of its Optimus humanoid robots. It also launched Cybercab - a two-seater robotaxi that comes without manual controls such as a steering wheel, pedals and mirrors.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Chris Kirkham and Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Peter Henderson, Chris Reese and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla revealed the next‑gen Roadster on October 15, 2026, nearly nine years after its initial 2017 prototype, marking a symbolic halo vehicle despite modest financial impact expectations (investing.com).
  • The vehicle demonstration included impressive stunts—driving upside down on a ramp via suction and aerial maneuvers using in‑built SpaceX cold‑gas thrusters—with a “Performance” version requiring a $50,000 deposit and a “Thrust” version (with thrust‑enabled acceleration) requiring $250,000, while a single‑seat “Rocket” variant is invite‑only (investing.com).
  • Elon Musk characterized the Roadster as a “small potato” financially, but analysts like Morningstar’s Seth Goldstein view it as Tesla’s new halo car; Tesla aims to start production in 2028 and expects annual sales of around 2,000 units—a fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles sold in 2025 (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the next-generation Tesla Roadster be produced?
Tesla plans to start production of the next-generation Roadster in 2028.
What are the unique features of the new Tesla Roadster?
The new Tesla Roadster includes SpaceX thrusters, extreme acceleration, and a suction system for performance maneuvers.
How fast can the new Tesla Roadster accelerate?
According to Elon Musk, the Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under one second.
What are the deposit requirements for reserving a new Tesla Roadster?
Tesla's reservation page lists a $50,000 deposit for the 'Performance' version and $250,000 for the 'Thrust' version.
Does the Tesla Roadster significantly impact Tesla's finances?
Elon Musk described the Roadster as a 'small potato situation,' suggesting it will not have a major financial impact.

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