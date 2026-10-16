GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Supermarket operator Ahold's websites, app remain offline 5 days after cyber incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Supermarket operator Ahold's websites, app remain offline 5 days after cyber incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets cybersecurity Retail

Ahold Websites and App Remain Offline for 5 Days After Cybersecurity Incident

Ongoing Impact and Company Response to the Cybersecurity Incident

Incident Overview and Immediate Effects

AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Websites and online delivery services at grocery chains belonging to Dutch supermarket operator Ahold remained offline for a fifth day on Friday following what the company has described as a "cybersecurity incident" that prompted it to shut down some of its own IT systems. 

US Brands and Store Operations

An Ahold spokesperson said the parent company cannot comment about the situation at its individual chains. Its US brands, which include Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, are collectively one of the largest food retailers in the United States. Physical stores remain open. 

Albert Heijn Chain Recovery

Ahold's Albert Heijn chain, the Netherlands' largest, has been gradually recovering from the shutdown that began October 11, disrupting its distribution centres and leading to empty produce shelves. Albert Heijn does not expect online delivery to resume before Sunday.

Government Involvement and Data Security

Justice Minister's Call for Criminal Complaint

The Netherlands' Justice Minister David van Weel called on the company on Friday to file a criminal complaint over the incident, which Ahold has avoided describing as a hack, saying in a statement that no "customer, associate and partner data was taken".

Minister's Statement

"I understand that in the heat of the moment, a company like this is concerned with preventing damage to its systems and is not immediately looking outward," the minister told Dutch press agency ANP. "I think that we're in calmer waters now and the time has come to take this step."

Ahold's Official Response

The Ahold spokesperson said the company could not respond to the politician's remarks and pointed to its most recent statement on October 14, in which it said the company was working with relevant internal teams and external cybersecurity experts and engaging with the appropriate authorities and other stakeholders as necessary.

Ongoing Investigation

That statement said that because Ahold's investigation is ongoing, it could not share details about what happened in order not to undermine its own security or interfere with its response.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Websites and apps across Ahold Delhaize brands—including Albert Heijn, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Hannaford and Giant—are still offline five days after the incident, which began October 11 2026. (cyberbreaches.org)
  • Physical stores and point-of-sale systems remain functional despite disruptions to logistics and online deliveries; Albert Heijn warned of empty produce shelves and does not expect online service resumption before Sunday. (cyberbreaches.org)
  • Ahold Delhaize says it’s working with internal teams, cybersecurity experts and authorities; no evidence yet of customer, associate or partner data theft—but the investigation continues and details remain limited. (newsroom.aholddelhaize.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long have Ahold's websites and apps been offline?
Ahold's websites and apps have remained offline for five days following a cybersecurity incident.
Are Ahold's physical stores still open during the incident?
Yes, physical stores across Ahold's chains remain open despite the online disruptions.
Has any customer or partner data been compromised in the incident?
Ahold stated that no customer, associate, or partner data was taken during the incident.
When is online delivery expected to resume for Albert Heijn?
Online delivery for Albert Heijn is not expected to resume before Sunday.
Is Ahold working with authorities regarding the cybersecurity incident?
Yes, Ahold is working with internal teams, external cybersecurity experts, and relevant authorities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italian banks should be predators not prey in M&A wave, economy minister says

Italian banks should be predators not prey in M&A wave, economy minister says

Image for Central bankers eye higher rates as AI boom fuels scramble for cash

Central bankers eye higher rates as AI boom fuels scramble for cash

Image for Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing

Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing

Image for IMF chief urges cooperation on AI and war risks, as US hails economic momentum

IMF chief urges cooperation on AI and war risks, as US hails economic momentum

Image for Panzani, Cerealis in talks to create €1.8 billion European food group

Panzani, Cerealis in talks to create €1.8 billion European food group

Image for 'A good day for motorists and for jobs': Reactions to Germany-France car deal

'A good day for motorists and for jobs': Reactions to Germany-France car deal

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
Image for For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat
For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat
Image for Raising bank tax is not best choice for UK budget, IMF says
Raising bank tax is not best choice for UK budget, IMF says
Image for Shell agrees proposed sale of French fuel stations to DCC Energy, source says
Shell agrees proposed sale of French fuel stations to DCC Energy, source says
Image for Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk
Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk
Image for Swiss journalist risks court sentence for exposing top banker
Swiss journalist risks court sentence for exposing top banker
Image for Exclusive-Naftogaz chief says Ukraine's gas reserves hit six-year high ahead of winter
Exclusive-Naftogaz chief says Ukraine's gas reserves hit six-year high ahead of winter
Image for UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors
UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors
Image for Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say
Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say
Image for France, Germany strike deal on car emissions and UK special status
France, Germany strike deal on car emissions and UK special status
Image for Besi shares fall on report ASML is working on rival hybrid bonding product
Besi shares fall on report ASML is working on rival hybrid bonding product
Image for Exclusive-Iran ships some LPG, jet fuel despite US blockade, data shows
Exclusive-Iran ships some LPG, jet fuel despite US blockade, data shows
View All Finance Posts