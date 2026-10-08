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Spanish government to press on with tighter data centre rules before election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish government to press on with tighter data centre rules before election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Spanish Government Pushes for Tighter Data Centre Rules Before Election

Spain's Plans for Data Centre Oversight and Industry Impact

Government's Move Towards Stricter Regulation

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spain's minority leftist government plans tighter oversight of future data centres ahead of an early parliamentary election set for November 29, Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez said on Thursday.

Balancing Investment and Resource Concerns

Spain is trying to balance data-centre investment from companies such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, mainly focussed in the northeastern region of Aragon, against concerns over the industry's consumption of energy and water and has drafted tougher water and electricity rules.

Legislative Process and Government Intentions

Lopez said a decree regulating the fast-growing sector would not require parliamentary approval.

"The government's intention is to move forward with that decree," Lopez told a conference on artificial intelligence, adding that ministries were still reviewing submissions from a public consultation and working on a common position.

Industry Response and Calls for Legal Certainty

Amazon's AWS and Microsoft have said their plans in Aragon remain unaltered but both urged Spain to protect long-term investment by promoting legal certainty and predictability.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mireia Merino; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The decree introduces tougher sustainability requirements for data centres, including minimum 80% renewable energy sourcing and tighter water efficiency standards, as part of broader environmental and digital sovereignty goals. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Aragon has become a hotspot for data centre investments by AWS and Microsoft, whose proposed projects raise concerns over electricity and water consumption that could outstrip regional capacity. (eldiario.es)
  • AWS has sought to address water concerns with replenishment projects returning more water to local systems than it uses, while both firms emphasize the need for regulatory clarity to sustain long-term investment. (aboutamazon.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Spain introducing tighter data centre regulations?
Spain aims to balance increased data centre investments with concerns over energy and water consumption.
Who is affected by the new data centre rules in Spain?
Companies planning new data centres in Spain, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, will be affected.
Does the planned decree require parliamentary approval?
No, the decree to regulate the data centre sector does not require parliamentary approval.
Will the new regulations impact existing data centre projects?
Amazon AWS and Microsoft stated that their ongoing projects in Aragon remain unaffected for now.
When does the Spanish government plan to implement the new regulations?
The government intends to move forward with the decree before the November 29 parliamentary election.

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