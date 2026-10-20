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Software upgrades eat nearly a third of companies' IT budgets, survey finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Software upgrades eat nearly a third of companies' IT budgets, survey finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance IT Budgets Software Upgrades

Survey: Software Upgrades Account for 28% of Companies' IT Budgets

By Anastasiia Kozlova

Key Findings from Origina's Software Upgrade Survey

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Large US and British companies spend 28% of their software budgets on average to pay for vendor-driven upgrades, migration and licensing changes they would not have actively chosen, adding avoidable costs and operational risks in the race to adopt AI solutions, a survey by software maintenance provider Origina showed on Tuesday.

The "Software Tax": Unavoidable Costs and Disruptions

These hard-to-avoid recurring costs and operational disruption were described as a "software tax" in the study that surveyed more than 2,000 companies. "When the alternative to an unwanted upgrade is losing support on systems the business runs on, saying yes is often a rational response," Origina CEO Tomas O'Leary said.

Survey Statistics Highlighting the Impact

  • Vendor-Driven Upgrades

    95% of respondents said they had paid for a vendor-driven upgrade they expected to worsen outcomes, while 80% said leaving a major software vendor would significantly disrupt their business

  • Engineering Time Allocation

    84% said senior engineering staff "always" or "often" devoted time to vendor-mandated software changes rather than innovation or business-focused development

  • Hardware Retirement Due to Support Deadlines

    91% said they had retired fully functional hardware in the past three years to comply with vendors' support deadlines, sacrificing 1.65 years of remaining useful life on average

  • Universality of the Issue

    O'Leary said the issue was largely universal and also applied to other regions, with older companies with more entrenched technology stacks facing the biggest challenges

  • Financial Impact of Vendor-Driven Changes

    According to the report, the most recent vendor-driven software change resulted in an average annual cost of $12.87 million for the surveyed organizations

Conclusion

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Vendor-enforced changes consume nearly a third of companies’ software spending, often disrupting innovation and forcing hardware retirement (91% reported retiring still‑functional hardware)
  • Independent maintenance providers (3PM) are gaining momentum as firms seek to reduce costs and avoid vendor lock‑in—for SAP users, 79% expect budget share of vendor‑driven changes to rise.
  • Recurring maintenance fees alone often amount to 18–22% of license cost per year, doubling cumulative expense over time and underpinning the so‑called “software tax.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of IT budgets do large companies spend on software upgrades?
Large US and UK companies spend 28% of their software budgets on vendor-driven upgrades, migration, and licensing changes.
Why do companies pay for unwanted software upgrades?
Companies are often forced to accept vendor-driven upgrades to avoid losing support for critical systems, making it a necessary expense.
What operational risks do vendor-driven software changes create?
They add avoidable costs, operational disruptions, and can require companies to retire functional hardware prematurely.
How much does the average vendor-driven software change cost annually?
According to the survey, the most recent change resulted in an average annual cost of $12.87 million per organization.
How do vendor-driven upgrades impact engineering teams?
84% of senior engineering staff regularly spend time on these changes, reducing opportunities for innovation and business-focused work.

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