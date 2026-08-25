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How Outpatient Department (OPD) and Preventive Healthcare Benefits Can Make Life Insurance More Practical

Healthcare planning has become more important for families because medical expenses are not limited to hospitalisation. Doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, preventive check-ups and wellness support can also add to regular household spending. As per the 2026-27 health budget…

Healthcare planning has become more important for families because medical expenses are not limited to hospitalisation. Doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, preventive check-ups and wellness support can also add to regular household spending. As per the 2026-27 health budget analysis, out-of-pocket spending still forms around 39% of India’s total health expenditure, which shows that families continue to bear a meaningful part of healthcare costs directly1.

With this evolving need for comprehensive healthcare planning, the Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider, a Non-Participating, Linked, Individual, Pure Risk Health Rider brings health, fitness and wellness support into life insurance through a range of living benefits that may be used during the rider term. It may support OPD needs, preventive health checks, fitness access, nutrition guidance, emotional wellness, Accidental Total Permanent Disability benefit and waiver of future rider premiums, subject to the selected option and policy terms.

This makes life insurance more practical for customers who want long-term family protection along with selected health-focused support during the policy term.

Why Routine Health Support Matters In Life Insurance

A life insurance policy is usually linked with financial protection for the family. However, many health-related expenses arise while the policyholder is alive and managing regular responsibilities. Doctor consultations, lab tests, medicines, preventive health checks, fitness support and wellness guidance can all become part of day-to-day healthcare planning.

This is where living benefits add practical value. Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider is not only about OPD support, it brings health, fitness and wellness benefits together so the policyholder may use selected services during the rider term, subject to the chosen option, service network, limits and policy terms.

The rider’s structure helps life insurance move beyond only a future payout. It gives the policyholder access to certain health-focused services while continuing the larger purpose of financial protection.

How Bajaj Care Plus Rider Supports Health Needs

Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider includes health-related benefits that may support outpatient healthcare needs through empanelled service providers. These services are available as per the selected rider option, annual usage limits, wallet value, prescription requirements and policy terms.

Teleconsultation Service

Teleconsultation allows the policyholder to consult a medical practitioner* through video, audio or chat on the service provider’s digital platform. This can be useful for basic medical guidance, follow-up discussions or early attention to health concerns, without always needing a physical visit.

In-Clinic Doctor Consultation

The rider also provides in-clinic consultation with general physicians and specialists at prescribed network centres of current OPD benefit service provider. This helps customers access face-to-face medical advice when a physical examination or specialist opinion is needed. The service depends on network availability and the selected rider option.

Lab And Radiology Service

With a valid medical prescription, the rider may allow cashless lab and radiology services through the current OPD benefit service provider’s network. This can support diagnosis, follow-up checks and preventive monitoring, subject to the applicable usage limits and listed tests.

Prescribed Pharmacy Service

Prescribed pharmacy service is available only under Prestige and Optima options. It allows ordering medicines online through the digital platform of the current service provider, based on a valid prescription and applicable conditions.

Together, these health benefits make the rider more useful for routine healthcare access. However, buyers should check the current network, annual limits, voucher value, waiting period, exclusions and service availability before using the benefit.

Preventive Care Makes Protection More Proactive

Most people think about insurance benefits after the unfortunate happens. Preventive care changes that approach by encouraging regular checks and early awareness. Bajaj Care Plus Rider includes preventive health check-up services as part of its wellness benefits. These check-ups are available as per the packages listed on the Bajaj Life app or customer portal.

A preventive healthcare rider can be useful because it reminds policyholders to take health monitoring seriously. Preventive health check-ups may not stop every illness, but they can support timely attention to health indicators. When used with doctor consultations and lab services, they help create a more organised health routine.

The rider includes care management services for concerns such as diabetes care, cardiac care, thyroid care and liver care programs depending on prescribed lab tests or preventive check-ups. There is also a complimentary weight management service through digital modules.

Fitness And Wellness Benefits Add Everyday Relevance

Modern protection planning is not only about illness. It also includes fitness, emotional health and lifestyle discipline. Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider includes complimentary gym service, diet and nutrition consultation, live healthy program service and emotional wellness consultation. Prime option includes digital workout and yoga videos, while other options offer gym access within stated limits and network conditions.

Diet and nutrition consultations are available through video, audio or chat on the service provider’s digital platform. Emotional wellness consultations are also available digitally with an emotional wellness coach or psychologist, subject to terms.

This is why the term wellness rider fits the product’s purpose. It is not limited to illness response. It encourages healthier routines through fitness, nutrition, mental wellness and health engagement.

Rider Options And Points To Check

Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider gives buyers five rider options to choose from. Each option offers a mix of OPD, disability and premium waiver-related benefits, but the usage limits and service availability are not the same across all options.

Rider Options Available

The rider is available in five options:

Prime

Pro

Ultra

Prestige

Optima

Each option includes:

OPD benefits

Accidental Total Permanent Disability benefit (Guaranteed Benefit of 105% of Total Premium paid under the rider)

Waiver of future rider premiums on accidental total permanent disability

The benefits cannot be chosen individually. Only one rider option can be chosen, the rider premium as per the rider option chosen will be collected individually along with base policy premium. The premium rates are guaranteed throughout the rider term.

Benefits May Differ By Option

While the broad benefit categories remain similar, the actual service limits and availability depend on the selected option.

For instance:

Prescribed pharmacy service is available only under Prestige and Optima.

Dental consultation and procedure service is also available only under Prestige and Optima.

Gym access, OPD usage limits and Health Coins limits may vary by option.

This is why buyers should not look only at the rider name. They should check what each option actually offers.

Important Conditions To Know

Before selecting the rider, buyers should keep these points in mind:

The rider option must be chosen at the start.

Once selected, the option cannot be changed during the rider term.

Benefits cannot be selected separately.

The rider life assured cannot take more than one rider option.

OPD benefits have a 30-day waiting period from rider commencement.

No waiting period applies to the Accidental Total Permanent Disability benefit.

A careful review can help buyers choose an option that matches their health needs, family responsibilities and long-term protection goals.

Conclusion

Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider shows how life insurance can become more practical through living benefits. Its purpose is not limited to OPD support. It brings health consultations, diagnostic services, preventive check-ups, fitness support, nutrition guidance, emotional wellness, ATPD payout and rider premium waiver into one rider structure.

FAQs

Can life insurance support OPD and preventive healthcare needs?

Yes, it can support OPD and preventive healthcare needs with an eligible rider.

What are OPD benefits in life insurance?

OPD benefits are selected outpatient services that do not require hospitalisation.

What is a preventive healthcare rider?

A preventive healthcare rider may support health check-ups, screening and wellness services.

What is the Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider?

Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider is a health, fitness and wellness rider available with eligible Bajaj Life insurance policies.

Does Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider offer OPD benefits?

Yes. Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider offers OPD benefits, helping cover eligible medical expenses incurred for outpatient consultations and treatments, subject to the rider’s terms, conditions and applicable limits.

Does an OPD rider replace health insurance?

No, an OPD rider does not replace health insurance because it provides limited benefits.

Who should consider a wellness rider with life insurance?

Salaried professionals, self-employed individuals and wellness-focused individuals may consider it.

What should I check before adding an OPD rider?

You should check wallet value, services, limits, waiting periods, exclusions, network, premium and compatibility.

Disclaimer:

1https://prsindia.org/files/budget/budget_parliament/2026/DfG_Analysis_2026-27-Health.pdf

*Medical Practitioner means a person who holds a valid registration from the medical council of any State of India or Medical Council of India or any other such body or Council for Indian Medicine or for homeopathy set up by the Government of India or by a State Government and is thereby entitled to practice medicine within its jurisdiction and is acting within the scope and jurisdiction of his license, provided such Medical Practitioner is not the Life Insured covered under this Policy or the Policyholder or is not a spouse, lineal relative of the Life Insured and/or the Policyholder or a Medical Practitioner employed by the Policyholder/Life Insured.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited)

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTION / FRAUDULENT OFFERS - IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Risk Factors and Warning Statements: Bajaj Life Insurance Limited Regd. Office Address: Bajaj Insurance House, Airport Road, Yerawada, Pune - 411006, Reg. No.: 116, CIN: U66010PN2001PLC015959, Call us on Customer Care Number: 020-6712 1212, Mail us: customercare@bajajlife.com. The Logo of Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is provided on the basis of license given by Bajaj Finserv Limited to use its “Bajaj” Logo. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure & policy document (available on www.bajajlifeinsurance.com) carefully before concluding a sale. All charges/ taxes, as applicable, will be borne by the Policyholder. Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider (116A059V01) - A Non-Participating, Linked, Individual, Pure Risk Health Rider.

Rider can be taken only along with a base life insurance plan at additional cost, as per the availability and product term and conditions.

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